Windsor Fair, 82 Ridge Road, Aug. 26-Sept. 3.
A large, progressive fair with extensive agricultural, art/crafts exhibits. Large midway, animal pull events, harness racing and mechanical pulling.
Website: <URL destination=”http://www.windsorfair.com/ “>windsorfair.com
</URL>Phone: 622-4646
Blue Hill Fair, Route 172, Aug. 30-Sept. 3.
Midway, exhibits, non-pari-mutuel racing, animal pull events, entertainment.
Website: <URL destination=”http://www.bluehillfair.com/ “>bluehillfair.com
</URL>Phone: 374-3701
Harmony Free Fair, 1 Fairlane Drive, Aug. 31-Sept. 3.
Free admission and parking, stage shows, animal and mechanical pulling, midway, demo derby, livestock and exhibit hall.
Website: harmonyfreefair.weebly.com
Springfield Fair, 94 Springfield Road, Sept. 1 & 2
Stage shows, animal and mechanical pulling, antique autos, midway, livestock exhibits
Website: thespringfieldfair.com
