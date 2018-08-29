Windsor Fair, 82 Ridge Road, Aug. 26-Sept. 3.

A large, progressive fair with extensive agricultural, art/crafts exhibits. Large midway, animal pull events, harness racing and mechanical pulling.

Website: <URL destination=”http://www.windsorfair.com/ “>windsorfair.com

</URL>Phone: 622-4646

Blue Hill Fair, Route 172, Aug. 30-Sept. 3.

Midway, exhibits, non-pari-mutuel racing, animal pull events, entertainment.

Website: <URL destination=”http://www.bluehillfair.com/ “>bluehillfair.com

</URL>Phone: 374-3701

Harmony Free Fair, 1 Fairlane Drive, Aug. 31-Sept. 3.

Free admission and parking, stage shows, animal and mechanical pulling, midway, demo derby, livestock and exhibit hall.

Website: harmonyfreefair.weebly.com

Phone: 683-5873

Springfield Fair, 94 Springfield Road, Sept. 1 & 2

Stage shows, animal and mechanical pulling, antique autos, midway, livestock exhibits

Website: thespringfieldfair.com

Phone: 738-2888
