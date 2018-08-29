IN ANSON, Tuesday at 2:38 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Willow Street.

8:09 p.m., a warning was issued after a report of a disturbance on Church Street.

11:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

Wednesday at 12:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Church Street.

6:46 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Valley Road.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 7:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Battle Ridge Road.

8:43 p.m., police made an arrest on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 8:25 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mutton Lane.

11:27 a.m., threatening was reported on Horseback Road.

1:04 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Horseback Road.

10:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 1:49 a.m., a report of a disturbance was investigated on Skowhegan Road.

9:38 a.m., police made an arrest after a report of a disturbance on High Street.

9:54 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on High Street.

11:55 a.m., fire units were sent to conduct a smoke investigation on Faiths Way.

12:11 p.m., a call for police information was taken from Lawrence Avenue.

5:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Newhall Street.

6:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on McKenzie Avenue.

8:48 p.m., threatening was reported on Summit Street.

9:44 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Blackberry Lane.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 11:11 a.m., trespassing was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

1:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Farmington Falls Road and Evergreen Lane.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 1:55 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a disturbance on Academy Street.

3:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Athens Road.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 8:26 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN KINGFIELD, Tuesday at 7:05 a.m., theft was reported on Depot Street.

IN LEXINGTON TOWNSHIP, Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Back Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Tuesday at 9:01 p.m., disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Tuesday at 11:38 p.m., threatening was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 8:55 a.m., noise was reported on Andrew Terrace.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 10:12 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Canaan Road.

10:29 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Cardinal Street.

8:26 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Hamilton Terrace.

IN RANGELEY, Tuesday at 4:42 p.m., noise was reported on Rachel Lane.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 2:12 a.m., a canine search was initiated on Dartmouth Street.

3:26 a.m., police tried to find a person on Dartmouth Street.

5:31 a.m., a bad check was passed on Heselton Street.

9:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on McClellan Street.

11:30 a.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop on Madison Avenue.

11:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commerce Drive.

12:23 p.m., police tried to find a person on Pleasant Street.

2 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Dartmouth Street.

2:33 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Dartmouth Street.

2:42 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Waterville Road.

11:51 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on McClellan Street.

Wednesday at 12:06 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Water Street.

8:53 a.m., trespassing was reported on North Avenue.

IN STRONG, Tuesday at 6:20 p.m., disturbance was reported on West Freeman Road.

IN TEMPLE, Tuesday at 9:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Temple Road.

10:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Temple Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:35 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on College Avenue.

6:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

6:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

Wednesday at 2:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

2:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ticonic Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 3:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

8:12 p.m., disturbance was reported on Depot Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 7:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Emily’s Way.

10:58 a.m., burglary was reported on Helen Street.

1:34 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Halifax Street.

2:25 p.m., burglary was reported on Clinton Avenue.

6:46 p.m., a report of a domestic dispute led to an arrest on Halifax Street.

7:52 p.m., theft was reported on Millenium Drive.

9:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 1:26 a.m., Sean Gregory Albert, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7:11 a.m., Tyler Elroy Huff, 27, of St. Albans, was arrested on two warrants.

11:24 a.m., Jesse Lee Baker, 35, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines or fees.

12:24 p.m., Heather Ann Brown, 37, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, with prior convictions.

9:20 p.m., Douglas Ralph Wyman, 37, of Canaan, was arrested on 19 outstanding warrants.

Wednesday at 7:53 a.m., Michael Mahlon Ledger, 40, of Norridgewock, was arrested on three counts of refusing to sign a summons.

