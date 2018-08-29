IN ANSON, Tuesday at 2:38 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Willow Street.
8:09 p.m., a warning was issued after a report of a disturbance on Church Street.
11:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.
Wednesday at 12:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Church Street.
6:46 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Valley Road.
IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 7:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Battle Ridge Road.
8:43 p.m., police made an arrest on Main Street.
IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 8:25 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mutton Lane.
11:27 a.m., threatening was reported on Horseback Road.
1:04 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Horseback Road.
10:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 1:49 a.m., a report of a disturbance was investigated on Skowhegan Road.
9:38 a.m., police made an arrest after a report of a disturbance on High Street.
9:54 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on High Street.
11:55 a.m., fire units were sent to conduct a smoke investigation on Faiths Way.
12:11 p.m., a call for police information was taken from Lawrence Avenue.
5:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Newhall Street.
6:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on McKenzie Avenue.
8:48 p.m., threatening was reported on Summit Street.
9:44 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Blackberry Lane.
IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 11:11 a.m., trespassing was reported on Farmington Falls Road.
1:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Farmington Falls Road and Evergreen Lane.
IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 1:55 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a disturbance on Academy Street.
3:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Athens Road.
IN JAY, Tuesday at 8:26 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.
IN KINGFIELD, Tuesday at 7:05 a.m., theft was reported on Depot Street.
IN LEXINGTON TOWNSHIP, Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Back Road.
IN NEW SHARON, Tuesday at 9:01 p.m., disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN NEW VINEYARD, Tuesday at 11:38 p.m., threatening was reported on New Vineyard Road.
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 8:55 a.m., noise was reported on Andrew Terrace.
IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 10:12 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Canaan Road.
10:29 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Cardinal Street.
8:26 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Hamilton Terrace.
IN RANGELEY, Tuesday at 4:42 p.m., noise was reported on Rachel Lane.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 2:12 a.m., a canine search was initiated on Dartmouth Street.
3:26 a.m., police tried to find a person on Dartmouth Street.
5:31 a.m., a bad check was passed on Heselton Street.
9:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on McClellan Street.
11:30 a.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop on Madison Avenue.
11:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commerce Drive.
12:23 p.m., police tried to find a person on Pleasant Street.
2 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Dartmouth Street.
2:33 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Dartmouth Street.
2:42 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Waterville Road.
11:51 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on McClellan Street.
Wednesday at 12:06 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Water Street.
8:53 a.m., trespassing was reported on North Avenue.
IN STRONG, Tuesday at 6:20 p.m., disturbance was reported on West Freeman Road.
IN TEMPLE, Tuesday at 9:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Temple Road.
10:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Temple Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:35 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on College Avenue.
6:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
6:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
Wednesday at 2:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
2:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ticonic Street.
IN WILTON, Tuesday at 3:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.
8:12 p.m., disturbance was reported on Depot Street.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 7:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Emily’s Way.
10:58 a.m., burglary was reported on Helen Street.
1:34 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Halifax Street.
2:25 p.m., burglary was reported on Clinton Avenue.
6:46 p.m., a report of a domestic dispute led to an arrest on Halifax Street.
7:52 p.m., theft was reported on Millenium Drive.
9:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 1:26 a.m., Sean Gregory Albert, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
7:11 a.m., Tyler Elroy Huff, 27, of St. Albans, was arrested on two warrants.
11:24 a.m., Jesse Lee Baker, 35, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines or fees.
12:24 p.m., Heather Ann Brown, 37, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, with prior convictions.
9:20 p.m., Douglas Ralph Wyman, 37, of Canaan, was arrested on 19 outstanding warrants.
Wednesday at 7:53 a.m., Michael Mahlon Ledger, 40, of Norridgewock, was arrested on three counts of refusing to sign a summons.
