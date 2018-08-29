Good morning, central Maine. It’s Wednesday, Aug. 28, meaning it’s also Chop Suey Day, Lemon Juice Day and More Herbs, Less Salt Day.

A SCORCHAH: The daytime high today is expected to be 90 degrees — but with the expected humidity, the heat index is expected to reach 96 degrees. With classes starting for many today, that’s causing local school district officials to send out advisories on how to keep classrooms cool and children out of harm’s way in the heat. Read the story.

CHEERS: The third annual Skowhegan Craft Brew Festival is set for 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, in downtown Skowhegan. Maine-crafted libations abound. Read the story.

AUGUSTA POT TALKS: Most Augusta city councilors say they’d like to ban medical marijuana caregivers from selling to their patients in all residential zoning districts in the city. Councilors have agreed to take up the issue again in a workshop session, probably next week. Read the story.

