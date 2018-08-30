ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — “Dancing with the Stars” host Carrie Ann Inaba and television personality Ross Matthews will co-host this year’s Miss America competition.
Pageant officials made the announcement Wednesday.
Inaba was the pageant’s choreographer for many years, but will be hosting the show for the first time.
Mathews will provide reports throughout the evening from backstage while also providing commentary and updates.
The next Miss America will be crowned at Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall in a nationally televised broadcast on Sept. 9.
-
Portland Sea Dogs
Sea Dogs lose Hadlock finale, 4-2
-
College
Nor’easters open football era with a 33-7 loss to Coast Guard
-
Business
Microsoft tells its partners to offer paid family leave
-
Maine Crime
Connecticut man convicted of manslaughter for shooting in Bangor
-
Sports
High school roundup: Lawrence field hockey edges Belfast