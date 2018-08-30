A Connecticut man who pleaded guilty to trafficking drugs between Connecticut and eastern Maine was sentenced Thursday to more than seven years in prison.

Damien Perry, 36, of Waterbury, was sentenced to 92 months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Vanessa Bryant in Hartford, Connecticut, according to a media release from John Durham, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Perry’s sentence for his role in trafficking heroin and crack cocaine will be followed by four years of supervised release.

Perry was arrested on Dec. 15, 2016, and was released on a $25,000 bond, court documents say. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess controlled substances on March 29, 2017. A subsequent investigation revealed that Perry continued to traffic narcotics after he was released. He was taken into custody in September 2017.

On July 18, a grand jury in Bangor indicted Perry and five other individuals on charges of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: