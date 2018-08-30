BELFAST — Elsie Suttie and Nora Buck each scored goals to lead the Lawrence field hockey team past Belfast 2-1 in a Class B North game Thursday afternoon. Marian Zawistowski had 16 saves to lead the Bulldogsas well.

Macie Larouche had an assist for Lawrence (1-0). Maya Cunningham scored for Belfast (0-1).

ERSKINE 1, LEAVITT 0: Olivia Kunesh scored and Lucy Allen had 10 saves as the Eagles held on to win a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B game.

MCI 6, WATERVILLE 0: The defending Class B state champ Huskies cruised past the Panthers in the season opener for both teams.

GIRLS SOCCER

MT. ABRAM 5, MADISON 0: Camryn Wahl scored a hat trick to lead the Roadrunners to the MVC win in Salem.

Alice Cockerham and River Horn scored a goal apiece for Mt. Abram (1-0).

Madison is 0-1.

MARANACOOK 5, LEAVITT 0: Emily Harper’s hat trick led the Black Bears to a season-opening victory in Readfield.

Harper scored in the 11th and 32nd minutes to help Maranacook to a 4-0 halftime lead, then added the third in the 49th minute. Kate Mohlar and Winter Webb also had goals, while Mohlar, Katie Ide (two) and Kaylee Jones had assists.

Skye Webb stopped 10 shots for Maranacook. Shelby Varney stopped 17 for Leavitt.

