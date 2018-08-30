AUGUSTA — The Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services is seeking a Maine artist to design an Honorable Service Coin recognizing the military service of post-Vietnam War and peacetime veterans. Coins honoring the service of World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, and women veterans have been previously commissioned. Plaques of those coins now hang in the Hall of Flags at the State Capitol, as will the final design of the Honorable Service Coin.

“No matter when or where they served, a veteran is someone who has expressed their willingness to pay the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. That deserves recognition,” said Adria Horn, director of the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services, according to a news release from the organization. “The Honorable Service Coin will be a symbol of that recognition and the eternal gratitude of Maine and its citizens for all who have worn the uniform.”

According to the official request for proposals, interested artists are challenged to create a design that is unique to Maine and relevant to all of Maine’s veterans. All artists must be taxpaying residents of the state and must articulate their connection to Maine veterans in their proposal. The project is open to all artists age 18 and older, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender, age, military status, sexual orientation, marital status, or physical disabilities. Artist teams are eligible to apply, including teams of artists from multiple disciplines. Students at any level are ineligible.

The submission deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25.

For more information on submission requirements, contact David Richmond, deputy director at the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services, at [email protected]. All other questions should be directed to Diamond Duryea, public art consultant at [email protected] or 239-1069.

