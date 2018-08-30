The Maine Beer Box, a project of the Maine Brewers’ Guild, landed this week in the United Kingdom, in time for its appearance at the Leeds International Beer Festival. The custom-made shipping container filled with Maine craft beer last went to Iceland in March, part of a multi-year effort to expose the state’s brewing industry to international markets.

The Maine Beer Box in Leeds was loaded with over 400 kegs from 65 Maine craft breweries, carrying 78 varieties ranging from New England IPAs to sour ales, and included an oyster infused stout and spruce pine ale.

The beer box is slated to take a center role in the 7th annual Leeds International Beer Festival from Sept. 6-9. The festival draws over 12,000 attendees to Yorkshire.

The effort was launched with a promotional video highlighting Maine craft breweries.

Here is the official list of Maine beers:

2 Feet Brewing Co.: Barn Burner, Dark Saison

Airline Brewing: Brown Porter

Airline Brewing: Red

Airline Brewing: Rye

Allagash Brewing Co.: White

Andrews Brewing Co.: Andrews Northern Brown Ale

Atlantic Brewing Company: Coal Porter

Austin Street Brewery : Patina Pale Ale

Banded Brewing Co.: Greenwarden Spruce Tip Ale

Bangor Beer Company: Brite – Lager

Battery Steele Brewing: Trek Pale Ale

Baxter: Einstein Lager

Bear Bones Beer: Stillis Sour Ale

Bigelow Brewing Company: Bigelow Brown Ale

Bissell Brothers Brewing Company: Lux Rye Pale Ale

Boothbay Craft Brewery: Thirsty Botanist

Brays Brewing: Mosaic IPA

Brays Brewing: Pleasant Mountain Porter

Cushnoc Brewing Co: Lawyer Up Coffee Porter

Definitive Brewing: Definitive Ale – IPA

Dirigo Brewing Company: Maine Pilsner

Flight Deck Brewing: Flying Fokker Berliner Weiss

Fogtown Brewing Company: A Clockwork, IPA

Fore River Brewing Company: Preble-R Sour

Fore River: Rye Barrel

Foulmouthed Brewing: Subtle Tea Brown Ale

Foundation Brewing Company: Method 5

Funky Bow Brewery: Jam Session IPA

Funky Bow Brewery: Midnight Special Coffee Porter

Geaghan Brothers Brewing Company: King’s Pine IPA

Geary Brewing Company: Geary’s London Porter

Geary Brewing Company: Hampshire Special Ale (HSA)

Gneiss Brewing Company: Sonnenschein – Kölsch

Goodfire Brewing: CMYK: IPA

Gritty McDuff’s Brewing Co.: Gritty McDuff’s Best Bitter

Hidden Cove Brewing Co.: Compadre Pale Ale

Island Dog Brewing: Unit 15 Belgian Style Ale

Kennebunkport Brewing Company: Taint Town Pale Ale

Lake St. George Brewing Co.: Kerplunk! Blueberry Sour

Liberal Cup: For Richer or Porter

Liquid Riot Bottling Co: Tropical Storm

Lone Pine Brewing Company: Diamond Unicorn DIPA

Lost Valley Brewing Company: Base Lodge Blueberry Ale

Lubec Brewing Company: Quoddy Head Red

Maine Beer Co.: Lunch IPA

Marsh Island Brewing: Nebulous Pale

Marshall Wharf: 49 Cream Ale

Marshall Wharf: Bitter Truth ESB

Marshall Wharf: Pemaquid Oyster

Marshall Wharf: Phil Brown

Marshall Wharf: Sherry butt & Icelandic Brennivin Marzen

Mason’s: Hipster Apocalypse

Mast Landing: Gunner’s Daughter Milk Stout

Moderation Brewing: BoxShop Girls – Breakfast Stout

Monhegan Brewing Company: Balmy Days Citra Kölsch

Nonesuch River Brewing: NRB Red Ale

Northern Maine Brewing Company: Wheat

Norway Brewing Company: Ghost In The Stairs Saison

Odd Alewives Farm Brewery: Odd Union Farmhouse Saison

Orono Brewing: Tubular IPA

Penobscot Bay Brewery: Wildfire Rauchbier – Lager

Rising Tide Brewing Company : Maine Island Trail Ale

Rock Harbor: Storm Surge IPA

Sea Dog Brewing Company: Wild Blueberry Ale

Sebago Brewing Company: Frye’s Leap IPA

Sebago Brewing Company: Hop Swap IPA

Sheepscot Valley Brewing Company: Pemaquid Ale

Shipyard Brewing Company: Island Time Session IPA

Shipyard Brewing Company: Monkey Fist IPA

Shipyard Brewing Company: TeaBrew Maui Mango

Simplicity Brewing Co: Venerable Jimmy Stout

SoMe Brewing Company: Agamenticus Amber

Threshers Brewing Co: Brown, English Style Brown

Tributary Brewing Co.: Tributary Pale Ale

Tumbledown Brewing Tumbledown: Red

Two Gramps Brewing: Nostalgia Cream Ale

Urban Farm Fermentory/Gruit Brewing: Helles

Woodland Farms: Medico Lager

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: