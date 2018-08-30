DURHAM — Police peacefully resolved a standoff at a Soper Road house Wednesday night after neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

Officers from several agencies raced to the house, near Route 125, when gunfire was reported at about 6 p.m.

About an hour later, more shots were reported as police attempted to communicate with the man inside the home.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department was handling the situation, with assistance from Maine State Police and Lisbon and Auburn police.

The area was blocked to traffic as police continued their attempts to negotiate with the man inside.

The man inside the house had reportedly made comments indicating he might harm himself. Sources said they thought the man was alone.

