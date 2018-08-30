Good Thursday morning, central Maine. It’s Aug. 30, meaning it’s also National Beach Day, Slinky Day (!) and National Toasted Marshmallow Day.

Onto Your Morning 3:

WHO YA GONNA CALL?: The odds of landing an albino or “ghost” lobster are estimated to be 100 million to 1. But as a wise intergalactic smuggler once said, “Never tell me the odds.” And don’t tell that to Maine fisherman Mike Billings, who caught a rare translucent lobster on Tuesday morning off Stonington. Read the story.

DOWN ON THE FARM: More than a dozen people toured the site of a proposed 490-acre solar farm in Farmington, while asking about plans for what may become the largest solar farm in New England. Read the story.

READY FOR SOME FOOTBALL?: Friday night football is back. There are 16 high school football teams in central Maine and here is how you can see each one of them at least once this season. Read the story.

