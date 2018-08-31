Augusta Bridge Club

AUGUSTA — Augusta duplicate bridge club winners for Wednesday were: north/south — Diane Bishop and Kenneth Harvey, Paul Mitnik and Paul Sherman, and Paul Jones and Stan Mathieu; east/west — Fred Letourneau and Sharron Hinckley, Nancy Lindgren and Nancy Lenfest, and Nancy Farmer and Luke Merry.

Winners on Thursday were Les Buzzell and Anil Goswami, John Anastasio and Janet Arey, Marilyn Ware and Martha Morrill, and Sharron Hinckley and Fred Letourneau.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield Bridge Club

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Suzon Morrison and David Bourque, Ed and Joyce Rushton tied with Carroll and Audrey Harding for second place, Barbara Terhune and Karen Torrey placed third, Scott Campbell and Tom Sholl tied with Jackie Chadbourne and Diane Bishop for fourth place.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 453-2410.

COHEN COMMUNITY CENTER

HALLOWELL — Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center, announced its recent bridge winners.

Game day bridge winners on Wednesday was Kay O’Brien, Gene Murray placed second and Joan McClay placed third.

Winners on Thursday were Pat Leach placed first, Ben Parish placed second and Nora Quinn placed third.



Cribbage is played Mondays, game day bridge Wednesdays and bridge Thursdays at the center. For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville Bridge Club

WATERVILLE — The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Robert Poulin & Sylvia Poulin, Betty Perry and Barbara Terhune placed second, Anita Mathieu and Peggy Thompson placed third, Sylvia Palmer and Jackie Gamache placed fourth, Gabrielle Rice and Joan Roderique placed fifth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

