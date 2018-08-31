A small fire broke out at a wood pellet factory in Athens early Friday morning when dust ignited, but flames were extinguished before causing any major damage.

Multiple fire departments were called about 2:30 a.m. to the Maine Wood Pellet factory in Athens in response to a report of a structure fire, according to emergency dispatch reports. A Skowhegan ladder truck was called as well.

The fire was extinguished, according to the reports, and crews began leaving the scene between 4 and 5 a.m.

Robert Linkletter, one of the owners of the factory, said late Friday morning that damage was minimal and he hoped the factory would be up and running again by the afternoon following cleanup. He said small fires break out every now and then, but the factory has never had a serious fire.

“It was just some dust that caught fire,” Linkletter said. “No real damage in the bag house. We should be up and running soon.”

