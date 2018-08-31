JACKSON — A pasture walk is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at the David Greeley farm at 291 Hatch Road.

The event was organized by the University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association are partnering with the Maine Grass Farmers Network.

Pasture walks are designed to be a peer-to-peer learning experience, where experienced graziers share their knowledge while walking through their pastures and explaining their management style. Participants learn new techniques, and share their experiences and challenges in managing a productive pasture system.

Greeley has been grazing beef cows on his farm in Jackson for many years. Starting in 1994, there have been four biomass harvests totaling about 60 acres that are now in hay or pasture. In addition, more than 100 acres of silvopasture help support 40 brood cows and their calves.

No preregistration is required.

For more information or a reasonable accommodation, contact Rick Kersbergen at UMaine Extension, 342.5971 or [email protected].

