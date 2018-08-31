Good Friday morning, central Maine. Are you ready for some football? Great video here previewing the high school action starting tonight under the lights.

Onto Your Morning 3:

RIP, LOBSTER GRAVE: People for the Ethical Treatment for Animals wanted to put a 5-foot-tall tombstone on the side of Route 1 in Brunswick to memorialize lobsters lost in a recent truck crash. The publicity stunt briefly made waves, but state officials have rejected PETA’s idea. Read the story.

POWER PLAY: Franklin County officials are requesting millions of dollars’ worth of investment from Central Maine Power as compensation for a proposed Canada-to-Massachusetts powerline project that would cut across the region. But the power company canceled a meeting to discuss the matter, they say. Read the story.

AIN’T NOISE POLLUTION?: Readfield officials have decided against taking immediate action in the wake of Bob Bittar’s barn concert on Millstream Road, but that hasn’t stopped questions surrounding what kinds of event activities the town will allow in residential areas. Read the story.

