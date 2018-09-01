MONTPELIER, Vt. — Con Hogan, a longtime Vermont official who dedicated his life to serving others under a series of governors from both parties, and through private philanthropy and nonprofit organizations, has died. He was 77.

Hogan died Sunday at his home in Plainfield, said his wife, Jeannette Hogan. The cause was unclear.

Con Hogan "was always very proud to say that he had worked for four different governors," his wife, Jeannette, said. Associated Press/Toby Talbot

Most recently, Hogan, whose real first name was Cornelius, served on the Green Mountain Care Board, the organization responsible for regulating health care in the state. He retired last fall.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott, a former state senator, said he had the privilege of working with Hogan while serving in the Legislature.

“We had a good working relationship and I always appreciated his perspective, gained over decades of public service and leadership in the community,” Scott said. “My thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Hogan was born and raised in New Jersey. He graduated from Rutgers University and earned a master’s degree in government administration from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

He and his family moved to Vermont in 1972 when he became deputy corrections commissioner. He was appointed commissioner in the late 1970s or early ’80s. From 1991 to 1999 he served as the secretary of the Agency of Human Services.

“He was always very proud to say that he had worked for four different governors over the time that he was in state government,” Jeannette Hogan said.

He also worked with organizations that focused on strengthening families and improving the lives of children and communities.

The Vermont Community Foundation, which oversees groups that distribute more than $12 million in a year, every year gives the Con Hogan Award, a $15,000 cash prize that recognizes the work of a Vermont community leader.

“He touched so many people. He embodied the idea of service to Vermont and Vermonters in a way that was incredibly unique,” said Foundation President Dan Smith. “It was ambitious and practical, idealistic and technical all at the same time.”

Survivors also include two children and two grandchildren.

Share