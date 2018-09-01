JERUSALEM – Singer Lana Del Rey has canceled her planned show at an Israeli music festival after pressure from Palestinian activists.

In a Twitter message late Friday, Del Rey said she is delaying “until a time when I can schedule visits for both my Israeli and Palestinian fans.” It wasn’t clear whether it was a direct response to the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement’s boycott call. Still, it marked a setback for Israel, which aims to prevent politics from infiltrating the arts.

She was to headline the first Meteor Festival next week.

– From news service reports

