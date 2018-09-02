Authorities in Hancock County are looking for two men they believe are connected to the killing of a family pet whose body was found washed up on a private beach.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department issued arrest warrants Saturday for Nathan A. Burke, 37, of Hancock and Justin T. Chipman, 22, of Steuben and Winter Harbor in connection to the killing of Franky, a pug that is believed to have been stolen from a Winter Harbor home.

Winter Harbor Police Chief Danny Mitchell Jr. told NewsCenter Maine (WSCH/WLBZ) that a town resident reported Aug. 26 that his home was broken into, his dog was missing and his Hummer was stolen and returned damaged.

The dog’s body washed up on shore Thursday wrapped in plastic, Mitchell told the television station.

Mitchell said one of the suspects, Burke, previously worked for the dog’s owner.

Share

< Previous

filed under: