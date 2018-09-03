Sanford police are investigating a case of vandalism that left a house covered in spray paint.
A white house on Nottingham Drive was vandalized sometime overnight from Sept. 1 to 2, according to police. Photos posted on the department’s Facebook page show the house was covered on all sides with red lines and squiggles.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Sarah Howe or leave an anonymous tip at 324-3644.
