IN AUGUSTA, on Monday at 8:42 a.m., a disturbance was reported by a Oxford Street caller.
9:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported by a Court Street caller.
11:04 a.m., a Riverside Drive caller reported trespassing.
11:23 a.m., police investigated harassment reported by a Union Street caller.
11:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported by an Eastern Avenue caller.
1:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Worcester Street caller.
3:44 p.m., police investigated a disturbance near Green Street and Water Street.
3:53 p.m., a Civic Center Drive caller reported an animal problem.
4:20 p.m., a Burns Road caller reported an animal problem.
5:23 p.m., a Stephen King Drive caller reported a disturbance.
5:30 p.m., police investigated a reported trespassing on Stephen King Drive.
5:47 p.m., a Cony Street caller reported a disturbance.
5:56 p.m., a Gannett Street caller reported suspicious activity.
5:58 p.m., police investigated a North Street Place caller’s report of a dog at large.
6:42 p.m., police recovered property on Washington Street.
7:37 p.m., a Summer Street caller reported suspicious activity.
9:05 p.m., a Middle Street caller reported a disturbance.
9:08 p.m., police investigated suspicious activity reported by a Page Street caller.
On Tuesday at 1:39 a.m., police investigated a reported domestic disturbance on Bangor Street.
IN GARDINER, on Friday at 11:26 a.m., police investigated a disturbance near Brunswick Avenue.
7:55 p.m., police conducted an investigation regarding property recovered on Church Street.
On Saturday at 12:30 p.m., a Highland Avenue caller reported an animal problem.
IN MONMOUTH, on Friday at 1:57 p.m., police investigated a report of suspicious activity on River Avenue.
10:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a caller near the Monmouth Town Office.
On Monday at 9:59 p.m., a theft was reported by a North Main Street caller.
IN WEST GARDINER, on Sunday at 9:05 p.m., police investigated a disturbance near Hinckley Road.
IN WINTHROP, on Monday at 10:25 p.m., a Memorial Drive caller reported an animal problem.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, on Monday at 1:52 p.m., James Clifford, 51, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of theft after police responded to a report of shoplifting on Cony Street. He has two prior charges of theft.
On Tuesday at 4:52 a.m., two arrests were made after suspicious activity was reported on West River Road. The full report was not immediately available.
IN GARDINER, on Friday at 2 p.m., an arrest on was made on Spring Street. The full report was not immediately available.
IN MONMOUTH, on Friday at 1:39 p.m., an arrest was made following a welfare check on Main Street. The full report was not immediately available.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, on Monday at 1:52 p.m., Ann Meserve, 46, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of theft of property under $500 after police responded to a report of shoplifting on Cony Street.
At 10:36 p.m., Scott Holbrook, 54, of Augusta, was summonsed on charges of possession of a scheduled drug and violating conditions of his release following an investigation on Page Street.
IN FARMINGDALE, on Monday at 4:20 p.m., James Michaud, 34, of Farmingdale, was summonsed on charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct during a follow-up investigation by police.
