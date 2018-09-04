IN AUGUSTA, on Monday at 8:42 a.m., a disturbance was reported by a Oxford Street caller.

9:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported by a Court Street caller.

11:04 a.m., a Riverside Drive caller reported trespassing.

11:23 a.m., police investigated harassment reported by a Union Street caller.

11:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported by an Eastern Avenue caller.

1:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Worcester Street caller.

3:44 p.m., police investigated a disturbance near Green Street and Water Street.

3:53 p.m., a Civic Center Drive caller reported an animal problem.

4:20 p.m., a Burns Road caller reported an animal problem.

5:23 p.m., a Stephen King Drive caller reported a disturbance.

5:30 p.m., police investigated a reported trespassing on Stephen King Drive.

5:47 p.m., a Cony Street caller reported a disturbance.

5:56 p.m., a Gannett Street caller reported suspicious activity.

5:58 p.m., police investigated a North Street Place caller’s report of a dog at large.

6:42 p.m., police recovered property on Washington Street.

7:37 p.m., a Summer Street caller reported suspicious activity.

9:05 p.m., a Middle Street caller reported a disturbance.

9:08 p.m., police investigated suspicious activity reported by a Page Street caller.

On Tuesday at 1:39 a.m., police investigated a reported domestic disturbance on Bangor Street.

IN GARDINER, on Friday at 11:26 a.m., police investigated a disturbance near Brunswick Avenue.

7:55 p.m., police conducted an investigation regarding property recovered on Church Street.

On Saturday at 12:30 p.m., a Highland Avenue caller reported an animal problem.

IN MONMOUTH, on Friday at 1:57 p.m., police investigated a report of suspicious activity on River Avenue.

10:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a caller near the Monmouth Town Office.

On Monday at 9:59 p.m., a theft was reported by a North Main Street caller.

IN WEST GARDINER, on Sunday at 9:05 p.m., police investigated a disturbance near Hinckley Road.

IN WINTHROP, on Monday at 10:25 p.m., a Memorial Drive caller reported an animal problem.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, on Monday at 1:52 p.m., James Clifford, 51, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of theft after police responded to a report of shoplifting on Cony Street. He has two prior charges of theft.

On Tuesday at 4:52 a.m., two arrests were made after suspicious activity was reported on West River Road. The full report was not immediately available.

IN GARDINER, on Friday at 2 p.m., an arrest on was made on Spring Street. The full report was not immediately available.

IN MONMOUTH, on Friday at 1:39 p.m., an arrest was made following a welfare check on Main Street. The full report was not immediately available.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, on Monday at 1:52 p.m., Ann Meserve, 46, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of theft of property under $500 after police responded to a report of shoplifting on Cony Street.

At 10:36 p.m., Scott Holbrook, 54, of Augusta, was summonsed on charges of possession of a scheduled drug and violating conditions of his release following an investigation on Page Street.

IN FARMINGDALE, on Monday at 4:20 p.m., James Michaud, 34, of Farmingdale, was summonsed on charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct during a follow-up investigation by police.

