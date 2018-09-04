WATERVILLE — Sadie Garling scored a pair of goals as the Waterville girls soccer team picked up its first win of the season with a 5-1 Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference victory over Mount View on Tuesday.

Waterville (1-1-0) also got goals from Jayda Murray, Hannah LeClair and Paige St. Pierre. Jacie Richard made 14 saves in the win.

Gabby Ravin had the lone goal for Mt. View (1-1-0), with Shala Davis making six saves.

MT. ABRAM 4, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 3: Jade Davis and Alice Cockerham each scored late in the second half to erase a deficit and lead the Roadrunners to the Mountain Valley Conference victory in Rumford.

Davis and Cockerham each finished the afternoon with two goals for Mt. Abram (2-0-0).

Courtney Therrien scored twice for Mountain Valley (0-2-0).

WINSLOW 6, LAWRENCE 0: The Black Raiders scored four times in the first half en route to the KVAC B win in Winslow.

Sara Doughty and Katie Doughty each scored twice for Winslow (2-0-0) in the victory, with Carly Warn and Maeghan Bernard also collecting goals. Jennifer Ferry and Hailey Grenier combined on the five-save shutout.

Riley Johnson made nine saves for Lawrence (0-2-0), while Kiana Joler made four in relief.

SKOWHEGAN 2, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 2: The Broncos scored twice in the second half to earn the draw in Hampden.

Alyssa Everett and Abby Bolvin scored the goals for Skowhegan (0-1-1), and Amber Merry made five saves.

Amelia McLaughlin and Libby Hughes scored for Hampden (0-1-1).

BREWER 2, MCI 1: Maria Low scored a pair of goals to lead the Witches (2-0) to the KVAC victory in Pittsfield.

Ava Patterson scored for the Huskies (1-1), while Leah Bussell made 12 saves. Libby Hewes made 14 saves for Brewer.

RICHMOND 4, TEMPLE 1: Marie Wockenfuss scored three goals to lead the Bobcats to the East/West Conference win at Thomas College in Waterville.

Caitlin Kendrick assisted on three goals for Richmond (2-0-0), and Nicole Tribbet added a score of her own.

Hannah Hubbard had the lone goal for Temple (0-1-0).

OXFORD HILLS 3, MT. BLUE 0: Lauren Merrill was one of three Vikings with goals in the KVAC A win in Farmington.

Derry Bessette and Bella Divido also tallied for the Vikings (1-0-1).

Mackenzie Libby made 12 saves for Mt. Blue (0-2-0).

BOYS SOCCER

MOUNT VIEW 6, WATERVILLE 0: Elijah Allen’s hat trick powered the Mustangs to the KVAC B win in Thorndike.

Andrew Savoy, Logan Curtis and Sean Raven also had goals for Mount View (2-0-0). Cassidy Pound added three assists in the win.

Waterville dropped to 1-1-0.

WINSLOW 4, LAWRENCE 2: Isaac Lambrecht’s hat trick led the Black Raiders to their first win of the season.

Eric Booth also had a goal for Winslow (1-1-0) in the KVAC B matchup.

Cody Dixon and Alex Owens each scored for Lawrence (1-1-0).

CONY 5, MESSALONSKEE 2: Miqueas Biasuz scored twice in the second half and the Rams held on for the KVAC A win in Augusta.

After Eagle Jacob Perry scored his second goal of the game to make it 3-2, Cony (1-1-0) netted late goals from Ahmed Asaleem and Alex Cousins to secure the victory over Messalonskee (0-2-0).

Simon McCormick also scored for the Rams.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 2, ERSKINE 1: The Panthers scored twice inside the opening five minutes and held on for the KVAC B win in South China.

Liam Perfetto scored early in the second half for Erskine (0-2-0) but the Eagles got no closer. David McGraw made eight saves.

Joey Horovitz and Ryan Creamer had the goal for Medomak (1-0-1).

RICHMOND 2, TEMPLE 1: Andrew Vachon and Cole Alexander scored goals to lift the Bobcats to the East/West Conference win at Thomas College in Waterville.

Richmond improved to 2-0-0 on the young season.

Will Paradis had the lone goal for Temple (0-1-0).

FIELD HOCKEY

LAWRENCE 4, MOUNT VIEW 1: Nora Buck and Lexi Lewis each scored twice as the Bulldogs won the KVAC game in Thorndike.

Elsie Suttie added an assist in the win for Lawrence (2-0), with Marian Zawistowski making three saves in goal.

Sophia King had the lone goal for Mount View (0-2). Thurston Illingsworth made 16 saves in the losing effort.

NOKOMIS 5, WATERVILLE 1: Jamie Skinner broke a tie in the first half to help the Warriors to the KVAC win in Waterville.

Nokomis (2-0) pulled away with three second-half goals and a 17-2 edge in penalty corners. Lauren Underhill and Lauryn Anderson each added goals in the win.

Hannah Gosline had the lone goal for Waterville (0-2). Yuliya Paquette made 12 saves for the Panthers.

ERSKINE 1, MARANACOOK 0, OT: Mya Maxim scored 4:22 into overtime to lift the Eagles to the KVAC B win in Readfield.

Olivia Kunesh set up the winning goal for Erskine (1-0). Lucy Allen made 13 saves to preserve the shutout.

Alyssa Pratt had 10 saves for Maranacook (0-2).

MESSALONSKEE 3, BANGOR 2: The Eagles scored three times in the first half en route to the KVAC A win in Oakland.

Rylee Poulin, Annie Corbett and Kaitlin Smith all scored for Messalonskee (2-0). Rylie Genest made three saves in the Eagles cage.

Bangor (0-2) got its goals from Gabby Gonzales and Meaghan Caron.

BELFAST 5, WINSLOW 3: Mallory Tibbets and Lindsay Bruns each scored twice for the Lions in a KVAC B win in Winslow.

Kayci Faulkingham also scored for Belfast (1-1).

Weslee Littlefield had two goals for Winslow (1-1), while Silver Clukey also scored. Leah Pelotte made 12 saves, including one on a penalty stroke.

