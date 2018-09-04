IN ATHENS, Monday at 1:02 a.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity on Hole In The Wall Road.

7:42 a.m., vandalism was reported on Stickney Hill Road.

10:57 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a domestic disturbance on Taylor Road.

IN BINGHAM, Monday at 8:59 a.m., fire units were sent to a call on Main Street.

10:53 a.m., a fire or a smoke investigation was reported on Lane Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Tuesday at 12:31 p.m., a caller from Grand Summit Lane reported a person was missing.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 12:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Johnson Flat Road.

4:06 p.m., a dispute was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Monday at 6:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spurwink Lane.

IN EMBDEN, Monday at 11:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennebec River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 9:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ohio Hill Road.

11:34 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Lawrence Avenue.

11:41 a.m., a scam complaint was investigated on Cottage Street.

1:05 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Pirate Lane.

2:23 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Faiths Way.

10:15 p.m., an assault was reported on King Street.

Tuesday at 7:43 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

9:36 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Elm Street.

9:49 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Summit Street.

9:55 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on High Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 1:38 a.m., noise was reported on Perham Street.

8:36 a.m., officials received a late report of a domestic assault on Marvel Street.

1:50 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Quebec Street at University of Maine.

3:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Town Farm Road.

6:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Marvel Street.

Tuesday at 7:39 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Main Street.

8:15 a.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Franklin Avenue.

1:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Marvel Street.

IN HARMONY, Monday at 9:49 a.m., police and rescue were sent to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Main Street. No injuries were reported.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 11:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN MADISON, Monday at 6:43 p.m., fire units were briefly dispatched to a report of a watercraft in distress.

6:54 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital following a report of a domestic disturbance on Nichols Street.

Tuesday at 2:42 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Nichols Street.

7:57 a.m., vandalism was reported on Thurston Hill Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Tuesday at 8:54 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 9:54 a.m., a theft was reported on Oak Street.

5:32 p.m., a caller from Heath Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

IN PHILLIPS, Monday at 4:41 p.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Park Street.

IN RANGELEY, Monday at 2:56 p.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Main Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Monday at 6:48 p.m., an auto theft was reported on Devil’s Head Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 4:54 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Waterville Road.

10:17 a.m., vandalism was reported on Water Street.

1:31 p.m., an abandoned vehicle was reported on North Avenue.

5:04 p.m., trespass was reported on Main Street.

7:06 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a disturbance on Hilltop Drive.

Tuesday at 2:03 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Fairview Avenue.

4:26 a.m., fire units were sent to a smoke investigation on South Factory Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Monday at 12:39 p.m., a theft was reported on Cross Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:42 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported at Budget Host Inn on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:27 a.m., a theft was reported on Summer Street.

1:52 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Spring Place.

4:23 p.m., an assault was reported at Freedom First/Addison Agency on Silver Street.

5:21 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Chaplin Street. A woman was summoned and charged with assault, according to the report.

6:25 p.m., a theft was reported on Brook Street.

6:42 p.m., threatening was reported on Drummond Avenue.

Tuesday at 12:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

1:06 a.m., a theft was reported at Budget Host Inn.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 6:05 p.m., Tabatha Lee Chabot, 35, of North New Portland, was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

9:57 a.m., John B. Skofield II, 36, of Otisfield, was arrested and charged with operating without a license and operating after habitual offender revocation.

5:40 p.m., Robert Edward Cordes, 74, of Bellevue, Washington, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.

7:40 p.m., Merrill David Maceda, 30, of Gardiner, was arrested and charged with OUI.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 7:58 p.m., Mark Joseph Cote, 31, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and assault.

8:54 p.m., John Anthoney Ricci, 58, of Starks, was arrested on a warrant from a complaint and indictment.

Tuesday at 12:44 a.m., David Jay Brown, 28, of Harmony, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, with priors, and domestic violence terrorizing, with priors.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:42 a.m., Kyra Pelletier, 23, of Norridgewock, was arrested and charged with domestic assault.

8:20 p.m., Vanessa Cayford, 43, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with two counts of violating conditions of release.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 5:21 p.m., Nicole Gagne, 25, of Waterville, was summoned and charged with assault.

