Mike Torres and Bucky Dent, forever paired in a 1978 playoff game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, in which Dent homered off Torres and sent the Yankees on to win the World Series, were paired yet again Wednesday at The Proper Pig in Waterville, this time in a meet-and-greet to benefit food-insecure children and their families through the Alfond Youth Center.

The meet-and-greet comes in conjunction with the 92 Day Backpack Challenge, which aims to fill 10,000 backpacks to feed hundreds of food-insecure youth and their families who come through the doors of the Waterville Boys & Girls Club at the Alfond Youth Center, and the GHM Insurance Golf Classic fundraiser scheduled for Thursday.

Bill Mitchell, of GHM Insurance, helped the club start the backpack program three years ago, and the numbers of families served has since doubled. This 92 Day Challenge honored Paul Mitchell, Bill Mitchell’s father, who died in February at the age of 92.

Mitchell said Wednesday that the Backpack Challenge and golf tournament combined were expected to raise about $125,000.

