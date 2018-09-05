“Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” revival opens the Chocolate Church Arts Center’s 41st season on Friday, Sept. 7, at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St. in Bath. Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7, 8, 14 and 15; and at 2 p.m. Sept. 9 and 16.

This musical written by Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Tim Rice is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, 11 brothers and the coat of many colors.

Told entirely through song with the help of a main character Narrator (Hope Horton, of Brunswick), the musical follows the adventures of preferred son Joseph (Max Middleton, of Bath).

After being sold into slavery by his brothers, Joseph ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar (Andy Sarapas, of Brunswick), but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar’s wife (Shirley Bernier, of Lisbon Falls). While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh (Theodore Merrill of Richmond). Joseph’s solution to Egypt’s famine elevates him to Pharaoh’s right-hand man and reunites him with his family.

Tickets cost $12 in advance and $15 at the door.

For tickets, or more information, call 442-8455 or visit chocolatechurcharts.org.

