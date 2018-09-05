IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 8:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
9:03 a.m., needles were recovered on State Street.
9:58 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Winthrop Street.
10:38 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Industrial Drive.
11:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pierce Drive.
11:41 a.m., theft was reported on Crossing Way.
1:02 p.m., an overdose rescue was done on Green Street.
1:40 p.m., fraud was reported on Stephen King Drive.
1:41 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Western Avenue.
1:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on New England Road.
2:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Village Circle.
2:04 p.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Village Circle.
5:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive and Old Belgrade Road.
5:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive and Wilson Street.
6:27 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Cedar Court.
7:14 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Falcon Circle.
7:32 p.m., theft was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
7:44 p.m., a well-being check was done on Ridge Road.
7:47 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Western Avenue.
8:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crosby Street.
8:02 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Sparrow Drive.
9:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Noyes Court.
11:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on New England Road.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 9:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Maple Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 8:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 202.
8:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 135.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 9:14 a.m., Dakota Lloyd Brann, 21, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold, on Crosby Street.
9:27 p.m., Alisha L. Jamieson, 24, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, on Medical Center Parkway.
