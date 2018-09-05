IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 8:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

9:03 a.m., needles were recovered on State Street.

9:58 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Winthrop Street.

10:38 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Industrial Drive.

11:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pierce Drive.

11:41 a.m., theft was reported on Crossing Way.

1:02 p.m., an overdose rescue was done on Green Street.

1:40 p.m., fraud was reported on Stephen King Drive.

1:41 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Western Avenue.

1:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on New England Road.

2:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Village Circle.

2:04 p.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Village Circle.

5:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive and Old Belgrade Road.

5:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive and Wilson Street.

6:27 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Cedar Court.

7:14 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Falcon Circle.

7:32 p.m., theft was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

7:44 p.m., a well-being check was done on Ridge Road.

7:47 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Western Avenue.

8:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crosby Street.

8:02 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Sparrow Drive.

9:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Noyes Court.

11:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on New England Road.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 9:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Maple Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 8:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 202.

8:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 135.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 9:14 a.m., Dakota Lloyd Brann, 21, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold, on Crosby Street.

9:27 p.m., Alisha L. Jamieson, 24, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, on Medical Center Parkway.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: