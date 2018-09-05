IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 7:47 p.m., a scam was reported on Hill Road.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Tuesday at 7:39 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Main Street.
IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 12:55 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Park Avenue.
3:30 p.m., a caller from Lamb Avenue reported a person was missing.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 7:43 a.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.
9:36 a.m., mischief was reported on Elm Street.
9:49 a.m., mischief was reported on Summit Street.
9:55 a.m., mischief was reported on High Street.
1:03 p.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.
1:56 p.m., harassment was reported at Police Plaza.
2:10 p.m., vandalism was reported on Summit Street.
2:25 p.m., a report of theft led to an arrest on Skowhegan Road.
3:30 p.m., burglary was reported on Gordon Place.
7:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.
IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 8:15 a.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Franklin Avenue.
1:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Marvel Street.
3:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Franklin Avenue.
9:14 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Farmington Falls Road.
10:14 p.m., harassment was reported on Whittier Road.
IN MADISON, Tuesday at 7:57 a.m., vandalism was reported on Thurston Hill Road.
1:36 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Claray Drive.
4:27 p.m., theft was reported on Petral Road.
IN NEW SHARON, Tuesday at 8:54 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Farmington Falls Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 10:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winding Hill Road.
6:57 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 6:24 a.m., a theft was reported on Heath Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 5:12 p.m., a scam was reported on Westbranch Court.
IN ROCKWOOD, Tuesday at 4:22 p.m., theft was reported on Lakeshore Drive.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 12:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Ruth Lane.
2:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Adams Street.
4:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.
6:10 p.m., disturbance was reported on Spring Street.
6:51 p.m., burglary was reported on West Front Street.
6:53 p.m., theft was reported on Big Bird Street.
7:30 p.m., disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.
8:19 p.m., disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.
8:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Waye Street.
IN TEMPLE, Tuesday at 2:46 p.m., threatening was reported near Intervale and Center Hill roads.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:16 a.m., a theft was reported on Gold Street.
8:58 a.m., a disturbance was reported at Dollar General on The Concourse.
9:10 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at Corvettes North on College Avenue.
9:18 a.m., a theft was reported on Morrill Avenue.
9:25 a.m., a caller from Banknorth on Main Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.
10:24 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at McEwen Auto on College Avenue.
10:44 a.m., a disturbance was reported at Kennebec Behavioral Health Center on Eustis Parkway.
11:06 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Redington Street.
11:32 a.m., a theft was reported at Mount Saint Joseph Nursing Home on Highwood Street.
11:34 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Oak Street.
1:03 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Myrtle Street. A man was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault, according to the report.
1:28 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Walmart on Waterville Commons Drive.
4:37 p.m., a theft was reported on Western Avenue.
4:48 p.m., a caller from Waterville Public Library on Elm Street reported a person was missing.
5:21 p.m., harassment was reported on Edgemont Avenue.
5:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.
8:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.
8:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Dunkin’ Donuts on Main Street.
9 p.m., a caller from Burger King on College Avenue reported an unwanted person on the premises.
IN WELD, Tuesday at 3:52 p.m., a burglary was reported on Center Hill Road.
IN WILTON, Tuesday at 5:19 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on U.S. Route 2.
11:39 p.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Sunrise Avenue.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 1:37 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Baker Street.
2:18 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported to the Police Department.
Wednesday at 12:05 a.m., a caller from Elm Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.
12:27 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.
1:42 a.m., a caller from Sherwin Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.
1:43 a.m., noise was reported near Gold Street and Gray Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 9:20 a.m., Shelly Maxine Rose, 54, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.
10:54 a.m., Ryan M. Philbrick, 27, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.
1:27 p.m., Ryan Cunningham, 28, of Farmington, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
2:35 p.m., Ronald E. Tarckini, 66, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.
6:55 p.m., David B. Hutchison Jr., 37, of Jay, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.
8:50 p.m., Jody Patrick Morris, 42, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:33 p.m., Andrew Edward Swanson, 40, of Cornville, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of heroin and unlawful possession of scheduled drug.
5:08 p.m., Tyler Kenneth Dorsey, 29, of Hinckley, was arrested on charges of theft and unlawful possession of scheduled drug.
8:48 p.m., David Roy Bateman, 49, of St. Albans, was arrested on two warrants for violation of bail.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., Charles Eldon, 43, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 12:06 a.m., Mitchell Wayne Gilley, 49, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with failing to obtain a driver’s license, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, failure to give correct name, address or date of birth and OUI.
SUMMONSES
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 4:13 p.m., Andrew R. Burgess, 42, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with operating while license suspended or revoked.
9:32 p.m., Tonya Leigh Price, 36, of Winslow, was summonsed and charged with operating while license suspended or revoked.
9:56 p.m., Hallie L. Stevens, 32, of Waterville, was summonsed and charged with operating while license suspended or revoked.
-
Varsity Maine
Waterville seniors come full circle on the gridiron
-
Sports
Local roundup: Winthrop boys soccer knocks off Mountain Valley
-
Politics
Across U.S., polling stations are slowly disappearing
-
Local & State
Lake Auburn to be closed to boating for a day to treat algae bloom
-
Varsity Maine
Podcast: Gridiron Gurus Week 2