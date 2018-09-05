IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 7:47 p.m., a scam was reported on Hill Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Tuesday at 7:39 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 12:55 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Park Avenue.

3:30 p.m., a caller from Lamb Avenue reported a person was missing.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 7:43 a.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.

9:36 a.m., mischief was reported on Elm Street.

9:49 a.m., mischief was reported on Summit Street.

9:55 a.m., mischief was reported on High Street.

1:03 p.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.

1:56 p.m., harassment was reported at Police Plaza.

2:10 p.m., vandalism was reported on Summit Street.

2:25 p.m., a report of theft led to an arrest on Skowhegan Road.

3:30 p.m., burglary was reported on Gordon Place.

7:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 8:15 a.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Franklin Avenue.

1:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Marvel Street.

3:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Franklin Avenue.

9:14 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Farmington Falls Road.

10:14 p.m., harassment was reported on Whittier Road.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 7:57 a.m., vandalism was reported on Thurston Hill Road.

1:36 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Claray Drive.

4:27 p.m., theft was reported on Petral Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Tuesday at 8:54 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 10:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winding Hill Road.

6:57 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 6:24 a.m., a theft was reported on Heath Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 5:12 p.m., a scam was reported on Westbranch Court.

IN ROCKWOOD, Tuesday at 4:22 p.m., theft was reported on Lakeshore Drive.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 12:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Ruth Lane.

2:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Adams Street.

4:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

6:10 p.m., disturbance was reported on Spring Street.

6:51 p.m., burglary was reported on West Front Street.

6:53 p.m., theft was reported on Big Bird Street.

7:30 p.m., disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

8:19 p.m., disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

8:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Waye Street.

IN TEMPLE, Tuesday at 2:46 p.m., threatening was reported near Intervale and Center Hill roads.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:16 a.m., a theft was reported on Gold Street.

8:58 a.m., a disturbance was reported at Dollar General on The Concourse.

9:10 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at Corvettes North on College Avenue.

9:18 a.m., a theft was reported on Morrill Avenue.

9:25 a.m., a caller from Banknorth on Main Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

10:24 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at McEwen Auto on College Avenue.

10:44 a.m., a disturbance was reported at Kennebec Behavioral Health Center on Eustis Parkway.

11:06 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Redington Street.

11:32 a.m., a theft was reported at Mount Saint Joseph Nursing Home on Highwood Street.

11:34 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Oak Street.

1:03 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Myrtle Street. A man was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault, according to the report.

1:28 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Walmart on Waterville Commons Drive.

4:37 p.m., a theft was reported on Western Avenue.

4:48 p.m., a caller from Waterville Public Library on Elm Street reported a person was missing.

5:21 p.m., harassment was reported on Edgemont Avenue.

5:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

8:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

8:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Dunkin’ Donuts on Main Street.

9 p.m., a caller from Burger King on College Avenue reported an unwanted person on the premises.

IN WELD, Tuesday at 3:52 p.m., a burglary was reported on Center Hill Road.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 5:19 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on U.S. Route 2.

11:39 p.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Sunrise Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 1:37 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Baker Street.

2:18 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported to the Police Department.

Wednesday at 12:05 a.m., a caller from Elm Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

12:27 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.

1:42 a.m., a caller from Sherwin Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

1:43 a.m., noise was reported near Gold Street and Gray Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 9:20 a.m., Shelly Maxine Rose, 54, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.

10:54 a.m., Ryan M. Philbrick, 27, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.

1:27 p.m., Ryan Cunningham, 28, of Farmington, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

2:35 p.m., Ronald E. Tarckini, 66, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.

6:55 p.m., David B. Hutchison Jr., 37, of Jay, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.

8:50 p.m., Jody Patrick Morris, 42, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:33 p.m., Andrew Edward Swanson, 40, of Cornville, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of heroin and unlawful possession of scheduled drug.

5:08 p.m., Tyler Kenneth Dorsey, 29, of Hinckley, was arrested on charges of theft and unlawful possession of scheduled drug.

8:48 p.m., David Roy Bateman, 49, of St. Albans, was arrested on two warrants for violation of bail.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., Charles Eldon, 43, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with domestic assault.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 12:06 a.m., Mitchell Wayne Gilley, 49, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with failing to obtain a driver’s license, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, failure to give correct name, address or date of birth and OUI.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 4:13 p.m., Andrew R. Burgess, 42, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with operating while license suspended or revoked.

9:32 p.m., Tonya Leigh Price, 36, of Winslow, was summonsed and charged with operating while license suspended or revoked.

9:56 p.m., Hallie L. Stevens, 32, of Waterville, was summonsed and charged with operating while license suspended or revoked.

