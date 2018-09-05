The National Theatre’s live broadcast of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at the Collins Center for the Arts, 2 Flagstaff Road in Orono.

Christopher, 15, stands beside Mrs. Shears’ dead dog. It has been speared with a garden fork, it is seven minutes after midnight and Christopher is under suspicion. He records each fact in the book he is writing to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington.

He has an extraordinary brain, exceptional at maths while ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and he distrusts strangers. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a frightening journey that upturns his world.

Tickets cost $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $8 for students

For more information, call 581-1755 or visit collinscenterforthearts.com.

