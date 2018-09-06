IN AUGUSTA, on Wednesday at 6:41 a.m., a Bolton Hill Road caller reported a problem with a barking dog.

At 7:21 a.m., police investigated a reported theft on Crossing Way.

At 7:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Howard Street caller.

At 9:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported by a Lincoln Street caller.

At 9:40 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Memorial Circle.

At 10:56 a.m., police investigated a reported theft on Stephen King Drive.

At 11:21 a.m., police investigated a report of harassment from an Anderson Lane caller.

At 1:02 p.m., police investigated a report of terrorizing from a Pierce Drive caller.

At 2:54 p.m., police conducted a pedestrian check near Cony Circle.

At 3:16 p.m., police investigated a report of harassment from a Union Street caller.

At 4:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Chapel Street caller.

At 4:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Glenridge Drive caller.

At 5:07 p.m., police investigated a reported theft on Civic Center Drive.

At 7:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a New England Road caller.

At 7:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by an Old Winthrop Road caller.

At 8:44 p.m., police investigated an unattended death on Elm Street.

At 11:11 p.m., a pedestrian check was requested by a Water Street caller.

At 11:33 p.m., police investigated a disturbance reported by an Outlet Road caller.

On Thursday at 4:42 a.m., police conducted a pedestrian check on Northern Avenue.

IN MANCHESTER, on Wednesday at 3:48 p.m., police conducted a follow up investigation on Puddledock Road.

IN MOUNT VERNON, on Wednesday at 4:17 p.m., a Pond Road caller reported an assault.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, on Tuesday at 4:52 a.m., Michelle Lovejoy, 42, of Belgrade, was arrested on a charge of possession of a scheduled drug following a report of suspicious activity on West River Road.

On Wednesday at 8 a.m., Amber Hanson, 23, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following an attempt to locate her on River Street.

At 5:07 p.m., Christina Chaplin, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of theft after a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

At 9:08 p.m., Kyle Corrieri, 32, of Winthrop, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after he was located on New England Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, on Wednesday at 7:46 a.m., a criminal summons was issued following a traffic stop near Commercial Street and Winthrop Street. The full report was not available at press time.

At 3:05 p.m., Jacob Noyes, 29, of Bowdoinham, was issued a summons on charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended registration and failure to register a vehicle following a traffic stop near Capital Street and Florence Street.

At 4:52 p.m., Michael St. Pierre, 39, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic stop on Bangor Street. St. Pierre has one prior charge of OUI on his record, according to police reports.

