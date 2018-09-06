IN ATHENS, Wednesday at 8:05 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a medical emergency on Fox Hill Road.

IN BINGHAM, Wednesday at 4:50 p.m., a theft was reported on Murray Street.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Wednesday at 9:57 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Road.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 2:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 11:25 a.m., threatening was reported at Brown Memorial Library on Railroad Street.

IN DETROIT, Wednesday at 11:32 a.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

IN EMBDEN, Wednesday at 11:45 a.m., trespass was reported on Getchell Road.

11:48 a.m., a complaint was taken from Getchell Road.

10:09 p.m., a threatening complaint was taken from Getchell Road.

IN EUSTIS, Wednesday at 10:31 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Arnold Trail.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 8:49 a.m., a citation or a warning was issued following a report of shoplifting on Main Street.

1:52 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Pirate Lane.

4:02 p.m., threatening was reported on Burrill Street.

4:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

4:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

4:47 p.m., a theft was reported on Western Avenue.

9:02 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Bray Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 4:01 p.m., a caller from Middle Street reported a person was missing.

5:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Industry Road.

IN KINGFIELD, Wednesday at 12:17 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 1:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on White School House Road.

1:08 p.m., a caller from Main Street reported a driver had passed a school bus this morning.

2:37 p.m., a complaint was taken from River Road.

5:14 p.m., trespass was reported on Emerald Acres Drive.

7:15 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from East Madison Road.

Thursday at 7:32 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

9:21 a.m., a complaint was taken from Learners Lane.

IN MADRID TOWNSHIP, Wednesday at 9:12 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Rangeley Road.

IN MERCER, Wednesday at 2:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

IN MOSCOW, Wednesday at 3:13 p.m., a burglary was reported on Stream Road.

3:16 p.m., a burglary was reported on Stream Road.

4:10 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Canada Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Thursday at 3:31 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from River Road.

4 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from River Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 9:06 a.m., trespass was reported on Winding Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 7:47 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

8:56 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Fairfield Street.

9:18 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Savage Trail.

5:28 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 8:45 a.m., a fire, possible hazardous materials, was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN SANDY RIVER PLANTATION, Wednesday at 2:21 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on South Shore Drive.

IN SIDNEY, Wednesday at 6:41 a.m., a car-deer accident was reported on Pond Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 6 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Fairview Avenue.

10:09 a.m., an auto theft was reported on Water Street.

10:32 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Water Street.

11:08 a.m., a warning was issued following a report of trespass on Water Street.

12:30 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Water Street.

2:59 p.m., a noise complaint was taken from Water Street.

6:24 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Island Avenue.

7:17 p.m., a warning was issued following a harassment complaint on Gilblair Street.

7:59 p.m., police made an arrest on Gilblair Street.

8:33 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Waterville Road and a warning was issued.

9:22 p.m., a warning was issued following a noise complaint on Oak Pond Road.

10:22 p.m., a threatening complaint was reported on Blah Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:18 a.m., traffic accident causing injury was reported at the intersection of Drummond Avenue and High Street.

2:10 p.m., a caller from Carquest Auto Parts on Kennedy Memorial Drive reported receiving bad checks.

3:13 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported at the intersection of Western Avenue and Elm Street.

4:47 p.m., noise was reported on Redington Street.

5 p.m., a drug offense was reported at Burger King on College Avenue.

8:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Street.

Thursday at 1:09 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Carver Street.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 4:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

4:06 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Pleasant Hill Drive.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 8:09 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on North Reynolds Road.

8:53 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Bizier Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 8:50 p.m., Jody Patrick Morris, 42, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant.

Wednesday at 6:01 p.m., Shane Howard Wright, 30, of Farmington, was arrested and charged with domestic violence criminal mischief.

6:50 p.m., Steven B. Blair, 54, of Jay, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 5:12 p.m., Daigan C. Small, 18, of Bingham, was arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, driving to endanger and motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over the speed limit.

8:24 p.m., Steven David Farrell, 40, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 1:08 a.m., David Heuerman, 36, of Burnham, was arrested and charged with two counts of operating under the influence.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 1:17 p.m., Spencer Gordon, 18, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
embden maine, fairfield maine, Franklin County, madison maine, maine crime, moscow maine, oakland maine, police log, skowhegan maine, somerset county, waterville maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.