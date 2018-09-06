IN ATHENS, Wednesday at 8:05 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a medical emergency on Fox Hill Road.

IN BINGHAM, Wednesday at 4:50 p.m., a theft was reported on Murray Street.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Wednesday at 9:57 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Road.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 2:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 11:25 a.m., threatening was reported at Brown Memorial Library on Railroad Street.

IN DETROIT, Wednesday at 11:32 a.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

IN EMBDEN, Wednesday at 11:45 a.m., trespass was reported on Getchell Road.

11:48 a.m., a complaint was taken from Getchell Road.

10:09 p.m., a threatening complaint was taken from Getchell Road.

IN EUSTIS, Wednesday at 10:31 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Arnold Trail.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 8:49 a.m., a citation or a warning was issued following a report of shoplifting on Main Street.

1:52 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Pirate Lane.

4:02 p.m., threatening was reported on Burrill Street.

4:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

4:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

4:47 p.m., a theft was reported on Western Avenue.

9:02 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Bray Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 4:01 p.m., a caller from Middle Street reported a person was missing.

5:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Industry Road.

IN KINGFIELD, Wednesday at 12:17 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 1:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on White School House Road.

1:08 p.m., a caller from Main Street reported a driver had passed a school bus this morning.

2:37 p.m., a complaint was taken from River Road.

5:14 p.m., trespass was reported on Emerald Acres Drive.

7:15 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from East Madison Road.

Thursday at 7:32 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

9:21 a.m., a complaint was taken from Learners Lane.

IN MADRID TOWNSHIP, Wednesday at 9:12 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Rangeley Road.

IN MERCER, Wednesday at 2:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

IN MOSCOW, Wednesday at 3:13 p.m., a burglary was reported on Stream Road.

3:16 p.m., a burglary was reported on Stream Road.

4:10 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Canada Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Thursday at 3:31 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from River Road.

4 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from River Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 9:06 a.m., trespass was reported on Winding Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 7:47 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

8:56 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Fairfield Street.

9:18 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Savage Trail.

5:28 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 8:45 a.m., a fire, possible hazardous materials, was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN SANDY RIVER PLANTATION, Wednesday at 2:21 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on South Shore Drive.

IN SIDNEY, Wednesday at 6:41 a.m., a car-deer accident was reported on Pond Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 6 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Fairview Avenue.

10:09 a.m., an auto theft was reported on Water Street.

10:32 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Water Street.

11:08 a.m., a warning was issued following a report of trespass on Water Street.

12:30 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Water Street.

2:59 p.m., a noise complaint was taken from Water Street.

6:24 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Island Avenue.

7:17 p.m., a warning was issued following a harassment complaint on Gilblair Street.

7:59 p.m., police made an arrest on Gilblair Street.

8:33 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Waterville Road and a warning was issued.

9:22 p.m., a warning was issued following a noise complaint on Oak Pond Road.

10:22 p.m., a threatening complaint was reported on Blah Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:18 a.m., traffic accident causing injury was reported at the intersection of Drummond Avenue and High Street.

2:10 p.m., a caller from Carquest Auto Parts on Kennedy Memorial Drive reported receiving bad checks.

3:13 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported at the intersection of Western Avenue and Elm Street.

4:47 p.m., noise was reported on Redington Street.

5 p.m., a drug offense was reported at Burger King on College Avenue.

8:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Street.

Thursday at 1:09 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Carver Street.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 4:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

4:06 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Pleasant Hill Drive.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 8:09 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on North Reynolds Road.

8:53 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Bizier Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 8:50 p.m., Jody Patrick Morris, 42, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant.

Wednesday at 6:01 p.m., Shane Howard Wright, 30, of Farmington, was arrested and charged with domestic violence criminal mischief.

6:50 p.m., Steven B. Blair, 54, of Jay, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 5:12 p.m., Daigan C. Small, 18, of Bingham, was arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, driving to endanger and motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over the speed limit.

8:24 p.m., Steven David Farrell, 40, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 1:08 a.m., David Heuerman, 36, of Burnham, was arrested and charged with two counts of operating under the influence.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 1:17 p.m., Spencer Gordon, 18, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

