AUGUSTA — The 10th annual Kennebec River Rail Trail 5K, ½ Marathon and ½ Marathon Relay are planned for Sunday, Sept. 16. The ½ Marathon and ½ Marathon Relay start at 9 a.m., with the 5K at 9:15 a.m., and finish on Front Street and the course for the race is the 6.5 mile rail trail along the Kennebec River.

All proceeds will be used for maintaining and promoting the community resource.

This year the race will feature a disc jockey from Power Mixers and a free beer for all runners 21 and older at the after party at the new Cushnoc Beer Tasting Room on Front Street.

All runners will receive a tech T-shirt and raffle ticket for a framed print of one of Chris Cart’s rail trail paintings. Additional tickets can be purchased before, during and immediately after the race.

For more information, go to KRRT.org or kennebecriverrailtrail.org.

To register for the race, visit raceentry.com.

