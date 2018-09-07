IN AUGUSTA, on Thursday at 5:08 a.m., a dog at large was reported near Weeks Mills Road and North Belfast Road.

At 8:13 a.m., police investigated a theft complaint from a Cony Street caller.

At 8:23 a.m., city officials set a trap to catch a stray cat on Gannett Street.

At 8:25 a.m., police investigated a report of criminal threatening on Western Avenue.

At 8:59 a.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Tasker Road.

At 10:02 a.m., police investigated a theft complaint from a Summer Street caller.

At 10:18 a.m., city officials took a stray cat caught on Gannett Street to the animal shelter.

At 10:56 a.m., a stray cat was caught and taken back to its guardian on Greenlief Street.

At 11:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Northern Avenue caller.

At 11:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Lafayette Street caller.

At 11:53 a.m., police investigated a disturbance on Pierce Drive.

At 1:10 p.m., a Water Street caller reported an animal problem.

At 2:53 p.m., police issued a warning to at least one party while investigating a disturbance on Union Street.

At 3:21 p.m., police investigated a disturbance on Western Avenue.

At 3:30 p.m., police conducted an investigation regarding recovered property on Cony Street.

At 4:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glendridge Drive.

At 4:58 p.m., police investigated a report of criminal threatening on East Chestnut Street.

At 5:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Bangor Street and Park Street.

At 5:31 p.m., police investigated a theft complaint on Eastern Avenue.

At 5:46 p.m., police issued a warning to at least one party while investigating a disturbance on Bond Brook Road.

At 6:12 p.m., police conducted an investigation regarding recovered property on Capitol Street.

At 6:38 p.m., police investigated a theft reported by a Sewall Street caller.

At 7:36 p.m., police issued a warning to an intoxicated person on Stone Street.

At 9:48 p.m., police issued a warning following a pedestrian check near Water Street and Green Street.

At 9:52 p.m., police issued a warning following a pedestrian check near Water Street and Bond Street.

On Friday at 4:06 a.m., police responded to a burglar alarm on Bolton Hill Road.

IN GARDINER, on Thursday at 8:19 a.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Water Street.

At 1:26 p.m., a Spring Street caller reported an animal complaint.

IN LITCHFIELD, on Thursday at 7:06 p.m., police issued a warning to one or more party following a trespassing complaint by a Richmond Road caller.

