FARMINGTON — Anika Elias scored three goals and had two assists to lead the Messalonskee girls soccer team to a 5-0 win over Mt. Blue on Friday.

Elena Guarino and Lily Wilkie each tallied goals for the Eagles (2-1-0). Hannah DelGiudice had four saves for the shutout.

Mackenzie Libby had 16 saves for the Cougars (0-3-0).

BOYS SOCCER

MT. ABRAM 4, LISBON 0: Mt. Abram jumped out to a 2-0 lead and never looked back in a Mountain Valley Conference win.

Jon Jordan opened the scoring when he took a cross from Evan Allen and beat Lisbon goalkeeper Levi Levesque for a 1-0 lead after the 18 minute mark. Oskar Martinez scored on a rebound 4 minutes later to increase the lead to 2-0.

In the second half, Kenyon Pillsbury scored on a Denny Marble cross to make it 3-0. Hunter Durland scored his first varsity goal late in the second half to end the scoring.

Lisbon goalkeepers Levesque and Sean Moore combined to make 16 saves on 20 shots. Jack Deming and Ian Allen combined to make two saves on two shots in the goal for Mt Abram (2-0-0).

HALL-DALE 6, CARRABEC 0: Alec Byron scored twice to spark the Bulldogs to the MVC win in North Anson.

Josh Nadeau, Ian Stebbins, Camden Adams and Matt Albert had one goal apiece for Hall-Dale (3-0-0). Sam Schaeffer made four saves.

Bradley Clark stopped 24 shots for Carrabec (0-2-0).

TEMPLE 10, SEACOAST 2: Ilija Ivkovic had a hat trick to lead the Bereans to the win.

Will Paradis added two goals while Zack Wiles, Natheniel Wiles, Jumpei Sakaguchi and Marko Ajac had one apiece for Temple (1-1-0).

Kobe Jex scored both goals for Seacoast (0-2-0).

BUCKFIELD 5, VALLEY 0: Dylan Harvey and Victor Verril each had two goals to lead the Bucks to the Class D win in Buckfield.

Keegan Farnum stopped 24 shots in goal for Valley.

FIELD HOCKEY

WINTHROP 9, BOOTHBAY 1: Jada Francis had a hat trick to lead the host Ramblers to the MVC win.

Moriah Hajduk and Maddie Perkins each added two goals for Winthrop (4-0-0) while Kerrigan Anuszewski and Layne Audet had one apiece. Ava Agri and Alicia Bridges combined to make two saves.

Courtney Meader scored the goal for Boothbay (1-3-0) while Maddy Barte stopped 10 shots.’

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 8, HALL-DALE 0: Aurianna Armandi scored four goals to lead the Phoenix to a win over the Bulldogs in Farmingdale.

Emily Castonguay had a goal and two assists, while Isabelle Castonguay, Erin McPherson and Emily White each added a goal for Spruce Mountain (4-0).

Mia Rollins had 17 saves for Hall-Dale (0-3).

