IN ANSON, Thursday at 3:37 p.m., a burglary was reported on Hollin Waite Hill Road.

IN AVON, Friday at 8:09 a.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Pleasant Street.

IN ATHENS, Thursday at 5:25 p.m., fire and fallen wires were reported on Brighton Road.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 4:01 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Dunlap Lane.

7:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hartland Road.

Friday at 8:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Drive.

IN DETROIT, Thursday at 11:56 p.m., a noise complaint was investigated on Troy Road.

IN EUSTIS, Friday at 8:14 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 1:22 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Bray Avenue.

6:55 p.m., a complaint was taken from Main Street.

10:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

Friday at 3:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burrill Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 7:40 a.m., police were called to assist another officer or agency.

8:35 a.m., a disabled motor vehicle was investigated on Wilton Road.

8:36 a.m., a disabled motor vehicle was investigated on Main Street.

11:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industry Road.

7:57 p.m., threatening was reported on High Street.

IN JACKMAN, Thursday at 12:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halfway Brook Road.

IN JAY, Thursday at 5:39 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN KINGFIELD, Thursday at 7:58 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 1:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Narrow Gauge Street.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 9:21 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Clifton Street.

9:54 a.m., a civil complaint was taken from Clifton Street.

5:40 p.m., a report of a disturbance was investigated on Old Point Avenue.

6:49 p.m., a complaint was taken from Hardy Street.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 9:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Libby Hill Road.

4:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Heath Street.

5:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mary Lane.

6:56 p.m., harassment was reported on Elizabeth Street.

8:10 p.m., threatening was reported on Oak Street.

IN PHILLIPS, Thursday at 9:23 a.m., trespassing was reported on Rangeley Road.

6:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rangeley Road.

IN RIPLEY, Thursday at 4:09 p.m., fire and fallen trees were reported on Page Hill Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 5:15 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Butler Street.

6 p.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop on Silver Street.

6:31 p.m., a theft was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

7:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

10:20 p.m., police made an arrest after a report of a disturbance on Waterville Road.

10:24 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Water Street.

Friday at 1:41 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Milburn Street.

IN SMITHFIELD, Thursday at 3:01 p.m., a theft was reported on Village Road.

AT THE UNIVERSITY OF MAINE AT FARMINGTON, Thursday at 1:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Lot 26.

2:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Lot 26.

4:02 p.m., burglary was reported at Lot 26.

4:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Lot 26.

9:09 p.m., burglary was reported on High Street.

Friday at 1:18 a.m., police were called to assist another agency.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 10:56 a.m., harassment was reported on Halde Street.

11:54 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Main Street.

1:54 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.

2 p.m., a report of drug offenses led to an arrest on Brook Street.

2:02 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

2:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Colby Street.

3:30 p.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Drummond Avenue.

4:40 p.m., drug offenses were reported on Colby Street.

5:03 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Pleasant Street.

6:04 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Colby Street.

8:18 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

8:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Armory Road.

9:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Preston Street at Silver Street.

10:07 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Temple Street.

11:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Hazelwood Avenue.

Friday at 1:07 a.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.

2:21 a.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Crawford Street.

5:38 a.m., burglary was reported on Green Street.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 7:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Applegate Lane.

Friday at 8:04 a.m., theft by fraud was reported on U.S. Route 2.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 11:09 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on China Road.

12:24 p.m., bad checks were reported on China Road.

4:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Garland Road.

8:13 p.m., an arrest was made on Benton Avenue.

9:36 p.m., an arrest was made on McCaslin Drive.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 1:40 a.m., Andrew M. Delcourt, 45, of Coplin Plantation, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

4:55 p.m., Derek Scott Campbell, 32, of Wilton, was arrested on a writ for Family Court.

5:35 p.m., Dawson Adams, 18, of New Sharon, was arrested on a charge of allowing a minor to possess or consume liquor.

9:59 p.m., Christy L. Torres, 36, of Kingfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10:38 p.m., Todd P. Sullivan, 26, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence criminal mischief.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 10:09 a.m., Jeffrey Giles, 34, of Palmyra, was arrested on charges of violating a protection order and failure to register a vehicle.

1:40 p.m., Don. E. Avery, 36, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant on a charge of domestic violence assault.

4:42 p.m., Donald Wayne Prescott, 29, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a probation violation.

8:54 p.m., Danny W. Rock, 56, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating without a license.

11:38 p.m., Scott Malcolm McLean, 26, of North Anson, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Friday at 7:12 a.m., Andrew John Proctor, 22, of Fairfield, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, two counts of violating conditions of release and theft.

3:14 p.m., Duane Lee Killam, 70, of St. Albans, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of theft.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 2:17 p.m., Priscilla Pagliaroli, 22, a transient, was arrested on warrants for failure to appear in court and operating after suspension.

