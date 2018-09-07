READFIELD — Maine native Paul Doiron will discuss his Mike Bowditch game warden series at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, at Readfield Town Hall, 417 North Road.

He was invited by the Library Book Club after reading his first book, “The Poacher’s Son,” which was nominated for an Edgar Award and won the Berry Award and the Strand Critics Award for Best First Novel.

The internationally known author is now on tour with his 9th mystery in the series, “Stay Hidden.” The former editor of Down East Magazine is a registered Maine Guide specializing in fly fishing. He lives on a trout stream on the Maine coast, far away from his alma mater, Yale University. He also has an MFA from Emerson. His novels have been translated into 11 different languages.

There is no charge for this event which is open to the public. His books will be available to buy and he will sign them after the talk.

For more information, contact Patricia Clark at 841-5154 or [email protected]

