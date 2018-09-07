A Scarborough woman who pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $500,000 from a Falmouth doctor’s office and a Maine dental practice was sentenced Friday to two years in prison.

Carrie Caporino, 46, was sentenced in U.S. District Court by Judge John A. Woodcock, Jr. to two years in prison and three years of supervised release. She was also ordered to pay $549,468.80 in restitution, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Caporino had worked as office manager for a dental practice – with offices in Portland, Biddeford and Yarmouth – between 2014 and 2016 and embezzled more than $293,000 by using office credit cards for personal expenses and by making online transfers from the dental office’s bank account to pay personal bills, according to federal officials.

She also worked as office manager for a Falmouth doctor in 2016 and 2017. There she embezzled more than $255,000 by stealing checks mailed to the office, according to federal officials.

