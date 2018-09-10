The Oak Institute for Human Rights will host a photography exhibition and public talk about Syrian people: A Battle for Life by 2018 Oak Fellow, Syrian photojournalist, Bassam Khabieh on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

A reception and exhibition open at 6:30 p.m. in the Diamond Atrium, followed by a public talk at 7 p.m. in Ostrove, both on the campus of Colby College on Mayflower Hill. Dr. Yasser Munif, assistant professor of sociology at the Institute for Liberal Arts and Interdisciplinary Studies at Emerson College, will give an introduction to the talk.

Khabieh has documented war crimes and other ongoing human rights violations in the Syrian conflict. His photographs, “one of the largest bodies of work on the Syrian conflict, bring this unspeakable war out of the shadows,” according to a board member for the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting. In 2015, Khabieh was awarded the Robert Capa Gold Medal for “photographic reporting from abroad requiring exceptional courage and enterprise.”

For more information, email Mid Maine Global Forum at [email protected].

