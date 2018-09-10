AUGUSTA —Good Shepherd Food Bank‘s Food Mobile will distribute food, including fresh produce, perishable and non-perishable items, to people in need in the Augusta area from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, at Mill Park, 1 Water St.

Anyone in need of emergency food assistance in Augusta and the surrounding area is welcome to attend.

Good Shepherd Food Bank’s Food Mobile program allows the organization to expand its outreach to Maine’s neediest and most under served communities. Designed to be a low-barrier distribution, the Food Mobile visits communities with a demand for emergency and supplemental food that has outgrown the capacity of local food pantries.

This distribution has been made possible through the Augusta Food Bank and its volunteers.

For more information, contact Augusta Food Bank Distribution Manager Melissa Shea at 622-5225.

