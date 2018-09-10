IN AUGUSTA, on Sunday at 8:16 a.m., police investigated a report of harassment by a Cony Road caller.

At 9:09 a.m., a burglar alarm prompted police response on Whitten Road. No cause was found.

At 11:51 a.m., police investigated a traffic problem near Route 3 East and Riverside Drive.

At noon, police investigated a burglary from a motor vehicle on Western Avenue.

At 12:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Buckwood Road caller.

At 12:31 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Medical Center Parkway.

At 12:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Dennis Street caller.

At 1:21 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Capitol Street.

At 1:42 p.m., police recovered property near State Street and Oak Street.

At 2:35 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Gage Street.

At 3:14 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Church Hill Road.

At 3:25 p.m., police investigated a reported theft on Cony Street.

At 3:53 p.m., police conducted an investigation around recovered property on Water Street.

At 4 p.m., a burglar alarm prompted police response on Western Avenue. No cause was found.

At 6:42 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Stone Street.

At 6:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a caller Jefferson Street and Washington Street.

At 7:13 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Gage Street.

At 7:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a New England Road caller.

At 9:41 p.m., police investigated an assault reported by a Water Street caller.

At 10:47 p.m., police investigated a reported domestic disturbance on New England Road.

IN BELGRADE, on Saturday at 7:34 p.m., a Chaput Drive caller reported an assault.

IN CHELSEA, on Monday at 6:21 a.m., an alarm prompted police response on Spurwink Drive. An employee set off the alarm.

IN CHINA, on Sunday at 5:28 p.m., trespassing was reported by a Route 3 caller.

IN FAYETTE, on Saturday at 10:39 p.m., a burglar alarm prompted police response on North Road.

IN GARDINER, on Friday at 10:42 a.m., an animal problem was reported by a Brunswick Avenue caller.

At 7:33 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Highland Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, on Friday at 4:57 p.m., a burglar alarm prompted police response on Larry Drive.

On Sunday at 12:05 a.m., a burglar alarm prompted police response on Academy Road.

At 3:13 a.m., police investigated suspicious activity near Route 202 and Blaisdell Road.

At 11:08 a.m., a burglar alarm prompted police response on Danforth Drive. It was a false alarm.

At 1:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Blue Road.

IN WINTHROP, on Saturday at 4:28 p.m., a Route 133 caller reported disorderly conduct.

At 8:47 p.m., a Sherwood Drive caller complained about fireworks in the area.

On Sunday at 7:47 p.m., police recovered property on Memorial Drive.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, on Sunday at 8:32 p.m., Justine Sillon, 46, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a medical rescue on Glenridge Drive.

On Monday at 2:44 a.m., Ian Mastemaker, 54, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault following an incident on Prospect Street.

IN GARDINER, on Friday at 10:52 a.m., Robert Hayes Jr., 47, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of theft of property less than $500 following an incident on Spring Street.

SUMMONS

IN GARDINER, on Saturday at 5:33 p.m., a juvenile was issued a summons on a charge of possession of marijuana following an incident on Autumn Street.

