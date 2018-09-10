FARMINGDALE — Ian Stebbins and Matt Albert had a goal and an assist, leading Hall-Dale to a 3-0 victory over Lisbon in Mountain Valley Conference boys soccer action.
Josh Nadeau added a goal for Hall-Dale (4-0-0) while Sam Schaeffer made four saves.
Sean Moore stopped 28 shots for Lisbon (0-3-0).
MT. ABRAM 6, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2: Tyson Hill and Evan Allen each scored two goals to give the Roadrunners an MVC win in Salem.
Kenyon Pills and Denny Marble each added goals for the Roadrunners. Jack Deming made four saves for Mt. Abram (3-0-0).
