IN ANSON, Sunday at 7:25 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Valley Road.

IN ATHENS, Sunday at 5:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Corson Road.

IN BENTON, Sunday at 1:47 a.m., a burglary in progress was reported on Neck Road.

1:50 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Neck Road.

IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 1:03 p.m., trespass was reported on Baker Street.

IN CARRABASSET VALLEY, Monday at 9:36 a.m., a burglary was reported on First Tracks Lane.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Sunday at 6:23 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Vienna Road.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 4:11 p.m., a caller from Johnson Flat Road reported an unwanted person on the premises.

4:23 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported at Clinton Fairgrounds on Route 100.

IN EMBDEN, Sunday at 10:52 a.m., a trespass complaint was taken from Getchell Road.

4:09 p.m., a structure fire on Boxberry Drive was extinguished. Firefighters from Anson, Madison, Starks, New Portland and Norridgewock responded.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 12:27 p.m., a complaint was taken from Western Avenue.

7:24 p.m., police made an arrest following a motor vehicle stop on West Street.

7:57 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital following a report of an assault on Cardinal Drive.

Monday at 7:14 a.m., a theft was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 2:21 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

7:41 p.m., a caller from Belcher Road reported a person was missing.

4:48 p.m., a burglary was reported on High Street at University of Maine.

Monday at 9:09 a.m., harassment was reported on Industry Road.

IN HARMONY, Monday at 12:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brown Road.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 1:54 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

7:19 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Seekins Street.

10:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Academy Street.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 4:46 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oxbow Road.

6:52 p.m., a fire call was taken from Raymond Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 8:50 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Hartland Avenue.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 12:07 a.m., police made an arrest following a report of a domestic disturbance on Winding Hill Road.

Monday at 7:37 a.m., police made an arrest following a report of suspicious activity on Madison Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Sunday at 1:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Grant Road.

3:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Grant Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 12:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Pond Road.

7:21 a.m., fire units were sent to a call on Silver Street.

12:30 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Chandler Street.

7:51 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Waterville Road.

7:52 p.m., court paperwork was served on Winter Street.

8:01 p.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Road.

10:06 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

11:16 p.m., a noise complaint was taken from Water Street.

Monday at 7:47 a.m., a violation of bail or a protection order was reported on Hilltop Drive.

8:43 a.m., police made an arrest on Court Street.

IN SMITHFIELD, Sunday at 11:08 a.m., a report of threatening was investigated on Mount Tom Road.

IN STRONG, Sunday at 4:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Montfort Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at noon, a caller from College Avenue reported receiving harassing or obscene phone calls.

3:10 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Gold Street.

3:40 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported at Home Place Inn on College Avenue.

6:07 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Summer Street.

6:40 p.m., an apartment building fire was reported on Elm Street.

6:50 p.m., a caller from Veteran Court reported an unwanted person on the premises.

8:30 p.m., a caller from Kennedy Memorial Drive reported an unwanted person on the premises.

9:06 p.m., a caller from a park on Grove Street reported an assault.

9:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Carey Court.

Monday at 12:55 a.m., a caller from Summer Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday at 11:25 p.m., Courtney A. Steeves, 40, of Freeman Township, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.

Sunday at 2:26 a.m., Patricia Davis West, 59, of Wilton, was arrested and charged with OUI.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 2:28 a.m., Taylor M. Lewis, 25, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 11:23 a.m., Allen Michael Jenness-Libby, 27, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines or fees.

11:42 p.m., Patrick Lincoln Biggam, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 8:36 a.m., Dorothy Cormier, 31, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.

