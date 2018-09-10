IN ANSON, Sunday at 7:25 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Valley Road.
IN ATHENS, Sunday at 5:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Corson Road.
IN BENTON, Sunday at 1:47 a.m., a burglary in progress was reported on Neck Road.
1:50 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Neck Road.
IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 1:03 p.m., trespass was reported on Baker Street.
IN CARRABASSET VALLEY, Monday at 9:36 a.m., a burglary was reported on First Tracks Lane.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Sunday at 6:23 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Vienna Road.
IN CLINTON, Sunday at 4:11 p.m., a caller from Johnson Flat Road reported an unwanted person on the premises.
4:23 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported at Clinton Fairgrounds on Route 100.
IN EMBDEN, Sunday at 10:52 a.m., a trespass complaint was taken from Getchell Road.
4:09 p.m., a structure fire on Boxberry Drive was extinguished. Firefighters from Anson, Madison, Starks, New Portland and Norridgewock responded.
IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 12:27 p.m., a complaint was taken from Western Avenue.
7:24 p.m., police made an arrest following a motor vehicle stop on West Street.
7:57 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital following a report of an assault on Cardinal Drive.
Monday at 7:14 a.m., a theft was reported on Skowhegan Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 2:21 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Farmington Falls Road.
7:41 p.m., a caller from Belcher Road reported a person was missing.
4:48 p.m., a burglary was reported on High Street at University of Maine.
Monday at 9:09 a.m., harassment was reported on Industry Road.
IN HARMONY, Monday at 12:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brown Road.
IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 1:54 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.
7:19 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Seekins Street.
10:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Academy Street.
IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 4:46 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oxbow Road.
6:52 p.m., a fire call was taken from Raymond Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 8:50 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Hartland Avenue.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 12:07 a.m., police made an arrest following a report of a domestic disturbance on Winding Hill Road.
Monday at 7:37 a.m., police made an arrest following a report of suspicious activity on Madison Road.
IN ST. ALBANS, Sunday at 1:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Grant Road.
3:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Grant Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 12:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Pond Road.
7:21 a.m., fire units were sent to a call on Silver Street.
12:30 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Chandler Street.
7:51 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Waterville Road.
7:52 p.m., court paperwork was served on Winter Street.
8:01 p.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Road.
10:06 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.
11:16 p.m., a noise complaint was taken from Water Street.
Monday at 7:47 a.m., a violation of bail or a protection order was reported on Hilltop Drive.
8:43 a.m., police made an arrest on Court Street.
IN SMITHFIELD, Sunday at 11:08 a.m., a report of threatening was investigated on Mount Tom Road.
IN STRONG, Sunday at 4:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Montfort Drive.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at noon, a caller from College Avenue reported receiving harassing or obscene phone calls.
3:10 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Gold Street.
3:40 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported at Home Place Inn on College Avenue.
6:07 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Summer Street.
6:40 p.m., an apartment building fire was reported on Elm Street.
6:50 p.m., a caller from Veteran Court reported an unwanted person on the premises.
8:30 p.m., a caller from Kennedy Memorial Drive reported an unwanted person on the premises.
9:06 p.m., a caller from a park on Grove Street reported an assault.
9:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Carey Court.
Monday at 12:55 a.m., a caller from Summer Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday at 11:25 p.m., Courtney A. Steeves, 40, of Freeman Township, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.
Sunday at 2:26 a.m., Patricia Davis West, 59, of Wilton, was arrested and charged with OUI.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 2:28 a.m., Taylor M. Lewis, 25, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 11:23 a.m., Allen Michael Jenness-Libby, 27, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines or fees.
11:42 p.m., Patrick Lincoln Biggam, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 8:36 a.m., Dorothy Cormier, 31, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.
-
Varsity Maine
Soccer notes: Mount View boys continue to impress in 2018
-
Varsity Maine
Mount View boys soccer keeps rolling with win over Winslow
-
Varsity Maine
In Maine high school football, rivals come and go
-
Maine Crime
Man sentenced to prison for selling drugs that killed Kevin Hubert, of Waterville
-
Politics
Sen. Collins blasts vulgar messages, threats about Kavanaugh nomination