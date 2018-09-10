A Saco company that stages wholesale gift shows has acquired a show on Cape Cod.

New England Made Giftware & Specialty Food Shows purchased Girls With Great Lines, a 9-year-old wholesale giftware show that is produced annually in North Falmouth, Massachusetts.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Paula Mullen, a founding member of the Cape Cod show, said the nonprofit that has put on the show annually decided it was time to shift to a professional production. The show was an all-volunteer event, with proceeds going to local charities.

NEM runs juried wholesale shows, produced by Giraffe events, featuring products from home decor to pottery, apparel, jewelry and toys and games.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: