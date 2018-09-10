A Saco company that stages wholesale gift shows has acquired a show on Cape Cod.
New England Made Giftware & Specialty Food Shows purchased Girls With Great Lines, a 9-year-old wholesale giftware show that is produced annually in North Falmouth, Massachusetts.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Paula Mullen, a founding member of the Cape Cod show, said the nonprofit that has put on the show annually decided it was time to shift to a professional production. The show was an all-volunteer event, with proceeds going to local charities.
NEM runs juried wholesale shows, produced by Giraffe events, featuring products from home decor to pottery, apparel, jewelry and toys and games.
-
Sports
Soccer notes: Mount View boys continue to impress in 2018
-
Varsity Maine
Mount View boys soccer keeps rolling with win over Winslow
-
Varsity Maine
In Maine high school football, rivals come and go
-
Maine Crime
Man sentenced to prison for selling drugs that killed Kevin Hubert, of Waterville
-
Politics
Sen. Collins blasts vulgar messages, threats about Kavanaugh nomination