Through the Nov. 6 election, letters endorsing a candidate or criticizing an opponent are limited to 150 words. (Letters about any other subject, or about a referendum question on the ballot, remain limited to 300 words.)

Election letters must be received in the Augusta office by 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 29. All submissions should be sent to: [email protected]

Letter writers are limited to one letter per candidate. All letters are subject to editing. All letters must be accompanied by name, address and, for verification, daytime telephone number.

Any letter that does not conform to these guidelines, such as one that is too long, will be rejected automatically.

