WATERVILLE — The Prague Spring Fifty Years On: Meaning, Legacy, Future Prospects will begin with the keynote address set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, in the Ostrove Auditorium on Mayflower Hill Drive, on the campus of Colby College, according to a news release from the college.

The conference will probe the legacy of the Prague Spring of 1968, fleshing out its lessons for important domestic and international issues today, and producing a volume of essays.

The conference will continue at 9:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21, in the Smith and Robins Rooms of the Roberts Building, Ostrove Auditorium and the Atrium of the Diamond Building. The conference will include an invited group of internationally recognized politicians, academics, activists and cultural figures.

The conference is an opportunity for students, scholars, policy makers and activists to come together and use a major historical event as a gateway to discuss important current domestic and international political issues. An opportunity for international scholars and policy makers to discover Colby College and Maine. An opportunity for Colby College to gain exposure in Central Europe.

No registration is necessary. For more information, email Julia Bruno in the Government Department at [email protected].

