IN AUGUSTA, on Monday at 6:24 a.m., a Norway Circle caller reported suspicious activity.

At 7:15 a.m., a burglar alarm sounded on Oak Street. It was determined to be human error.

At 7:42 a.m., police recovered property on Union Street.

At 10:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported by a Noyes Court caller.

At 10:56 a.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Union Street.

At 11:06 a.m., police investigated a criminal mischief complaint on Hospital Street.

At 11:08 a.m., police investigated a complaint about criminal trespassing on Green Street.

At 11:31 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported by a Hospital Street caller.

At 11:45 a.m., police investigated a complaint about criminal trespassing on Union Street.

At 12:44 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Water Street.

At 12:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Western Avenue caller.

At 1:27 p.m., police investigated a theft reported by an Eastern Avenue caller.

At 1:32 p.m., police investigated reported suspicious activity on Western Avenue.

At 1:47 p.m., police investigated a reported fraud offense on Washington Street.

At 2:17 p.m., police investigated a theft reported by a Western Avenue caller.

At 2:18 p.m., a burglar alarm sounded on Eight Rod Road. It was determined to be human error.

At 2:31 p.m., police investigated a reported child abuse offense on New England Road.

At 3:49 p.m., police investigated a reported fraud offense on Parkwood Drive.

At 4:21 p.m., an animal problem was reported by a caller near Stone and East Chestnut streets.

At 4:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Brentwood Road caller.

At 4:50 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Union Street.

At 7:26 p.m., police recovered property on Crossing Way.

At 8:10 p.m., police investigated reports of harassment and terrorizing on Gage Street.

At 8:47 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Union Street.

At 10:23 p.m., police investigated a disturbance reported by a Franklin Street caller.

On Tuesday at 12:03 a.m., police investigated a reported theft on Civic Center Drive.

At 3:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Gaywalk Street caller.

IN GARDINER, on Monday at 3:27 p.m., harassment was reported by a Church Street caller.

At 7:50 p.m., a Middle Street caller reported a problem with a dog.

IN MONMOUTH, on Tuesday at 6:56 a.m., a Main Street caller reported a missing person.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, on Monday at 8:52 a.m., Jessica Cox, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after she was located on Court Street.

At 9:43 a.m., James Childs, 40, Augusta, was arrested on a charge of assault after a disturbance on Gage Street.

At 11:51 a.m., Ronald Austin, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold after a welfare check on North Street.

IN CHINA, on Monday at 1:17 p.m., Grover Bragg, 80, of China, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order following an incident on Pleasant View Ridge Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, at 10:43 a.m., Timothy Hudon, 40, of Oakland, was issued a summons on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and petty theft following a criminal mischief complaint on Civic Center Drive.

At 4:51 p.m., David Arsenault, 60, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal mischief following a reported disturbance on Cony Road.

At 5:43 p.m., Andrew Wilson, 31, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license during a traffic stop on Sewall Street.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
augusta maine, china maine, gardiner maine, maine crime, monmouth maine, police log
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.