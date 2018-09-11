IN AUGUSTA, on Monday at 6:24 a.m., a Norway Circle caller reported suspicious activity.

At 7:15 a.m., a burglar alarm sounded on Oak Street. It was determined to be human error.

At 7:42 a.m., police recovered property on Union Street.

At 10:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported by a Noyes Court caller.

At 10:56 a.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Union Street.

At 11:06 a.m., police investigated a criminal mischief complaint on Hospital Street.

At 11:08 a.m., police investigated a complaint about criminal trespassing on Green Street.

At 11:31 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported by a Hospital Street caller.

At 11:45 a.m., police investigated a complaint about criminal trespassing on Union Street.

At 12:44 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Water Street.

At 12:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Western Avenue caller.

At 1:27 p.m., police investigated a theft reported by an Eastern Avenue caller.

At 1:32 p.m., police investigated reported suspicious activity on Western Avenue.

At 1:47 p.m., police investigated a reported fraud offense on Washington Street.

At 2:17 p.m., police investigated a theft reported by a Western Avenue caller.

At 2:18 p.m., a burglar alarm sounded on Eight Rod Road. It was determined to be human error.

At 2:31 p.m., police investigated a reported child abuse offense on New England Road.

At 3:49 p.m., police investigated a reported fraud offense on Parkwood Drive.

At 4:21 p.m., an animal problem was reported by a caller near Stone and East Chestnut streets.

At 4:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Brentwood Road caller.

At 4:50 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Union Street.

At 7:26 p.m., police recovered property on Crossing Way.

At 8:10 p.m., police investigated reports of harassment and terrorizing on Gage Street.

At 8:47 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Union Street.

At 10:23 p.m., police investigated a disturbance reported by a Franklin Street caller.

On Tuesday at 12:03 a.m., police investigated a reported theft on Civic Center Drive.

At 3:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Gaywalk Street caller.

IN GARDINER, on Monday at 3:27 p.m., harassment was reported by a Church Street caller.

At 7:50 p.m., a Middle Street caller reported a problem with a dog.

IN MONMOUTH, on Tuesday at 6:56 a.m., a Main Street caller reported a missing person.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, on Monday at 8:52 a.m., Jessica Cox, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after she was located on Court Street.

At 9:43 a.m., James Childs, 40, Augusta, was arrested on a charge of assault after a disturbance on Gage Street.

At 11:51 a.m., Ronald Austin, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold after a welfare check on North Street.

IN CHINA, on Monday at 1:17 p.m., Grover Bragg, 80, of China, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order following an incident on Pleasant View Ridge Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, at 10:43 a.m., Timothy Hudon, 40, of Oakland, was issued a summons on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and petty theft following a criminal mischief complaint on Civic Center Drive.

At 4:51 p.m., David Arsenault, 60, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal mischief following a reported disturbance on Cony Road.

At 5:43 p.m., Andrew Wilson, 31, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license during a traffic stop on Sewall Street.

