SOUTH PARIS — Anika Elias scored a hat trick and added an assist to lead the Messalonskee girls soccer team to a 9-1 win over Oxford Hills in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference game Tuesday.

Chloe Sisson scored two goals, while Lydia Bradfield, Caitlyn Parks and Edin Sisson added goals for the Eagles (3-1-0).

Cecelia Dieterich scored the lone goal for the Vikings (2-1-1).

MADISON 8, DIRIGO 0: Landyn Landry, Cara McGray and Jessica Turcotte each scored two goals to lead the Bulldogs to a Mountain Valley Conference win over the Cougars in Dixfield.

Grace Linkletter had a goal, while Emily Edgerly had a goal and an assist for Madison (2-2-0).

Dirigo falls to 0-4-0.

MT. ABRAM 6, WISCASSET 0: Alice Cockerham scored a hat trick to lead the Roadrunners to an MVC win over the Wolverines in in Salem.

Summer Ross, Maddie Phelps and Camryn Wahl added goals for Mt. Abram (5-0-0). Emily Kidd had two saves to earn the shutout.

Sydnie Thayer had six saves for Wiscasset (0-3-0).

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 1, RANGELEY 0: Catherine Reid scored the game-winning goal for the Panthers, who topped the Lakers in North Yarmouth.

Carly Downey had three saves for NYA (2-2-0).

Rangeley falls to 1-2-0.

TEMPLE 4, BUCKFIELD 2: Hannah Hubbard had a hat trick to pace Temple (2-1), and Julianna Hubbard tacked on another in the East/West Conference win in Buckfield.

Buckfield scored both its goals in the first half, one each by Katy Henderson and Sami Patenaude.

Buckfield’s McKenna Ridlon and Ruby Cyr shared the goalkeeping responsibilities, saving four total shots. Temple’s Jaimee Feugil saved 12 shots in the victory.

BOYS SOCCER

OXFORD HILLS 2, MESSALONSKEE 1: Hunter Smith scored a goal on a penalty kick, but it wasn’t enough for the Eagles, who fell to the Vikings in a KVAC game in Oakland.

Carter Lambert had 11 saves for Messalonskee (0-4-0).

Spencer Strong and Will Dieterich each tallied goals for Oxford Hills (2-2-0).

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: