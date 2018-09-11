IN BENTON, Monday at 11 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on River Road.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Monday at 11:39 a.m., a caller from Trout Brook Lane reported a dog was missing.
11:55 a.m., a burglary was reported on Spruce Creek Road.
IN CARTHAGE, Tuesday at 4:50 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Carthage Road.
IN CLINTON, Monday at 6:31 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Hinckley Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 10:35 a.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.
12:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.
12:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cardinal Drive.
12:47 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Main Street.
1:59 p.m., mischief was reported on Martin Stream Road.
2:40 p.m., a case involving forgery, larceny or fraud was reported on Main Street.
4:21 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Gerald Terrace.
5:28 p.m., an assault was reported on Crane Drive.
11:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 3:18 p.m., a caller from Seamon Road reported a person was missing.
5:09 p.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Middle Street.
5:57 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.
IN FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Monday at 11:37 a.m., a theft was reported on Cook Hill Road.
IN MADISON, Monday at 1:49 p.m., a vehicle theft was reported on White School House Road.
IN NEW PORTLAND, Tuesday at 5:16 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Long Falls Dam Road.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 8:43 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Sawtelle Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 2:03 p.m., a theft was reported on Waverly Street.
3:15 p.m., an assault was reported on Deer Run Street.
3:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hartland Avenue.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 3:26 p.m., mischief was reported on Milburn Street.
5:33 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Waterville Road.
8 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.
10:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pine Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 6:24 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported at Walmart on Waterville Commons Drive.
9:26 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported at a Place to Call Home on Main Street.
10:35 a.m., a person reported a case involving forgery or fraud to the Police Department, but no location was given.
1:02 p.m., a caller from McDonald’s restaurant on Main Street reported a case involving forgery or fraud.
1:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Tardiff Street.
2:15 p.m., a theft was reported at Rite Aid on Main Street.
3:24 p.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.
5:38 p.m., a theft was reported on Summer Street.
7:14 p.m., threatening was reported on Myrtle Street.
10:47 p.m., noise was reported on Myrtle Street.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 4:39 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported at Augusta Fuel Co. on Bay Street.
7:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Clinton Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN CHINA, Monday at 1:17 p.m., Grover B. Bragg, 80, of China, was arrested and charged with violation of a protective order.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 4:25 p.m., Ben M.L. Violette, 20, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with violating condition of release.
9:48 p.m., Guy E. Haines, 49, of New Vineyard, was arrested and charged with operating while license suspended or revoked.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 1:34 p.m., Joseph Lawrence Magee, 40, of Skowhegan, was arrested and charged with six counts of gross sexual assault.
Tuesday at 7:36 a.m., Christopher James Peters, 24, of Madison, was arrested and charged with domestic violence terrorizing, reckless conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:39 p.m., Robert A. Riopel, 52, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
