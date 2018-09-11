MaineJobs is a new job search platform that brings together listings from over 20 Maine publications. With unemployment at an all-time low, the MaineJobs Career Fair is a day for job seekers and employers to meet in real life and each learn more about the other.

Registration is not required, but you can RSVP and get an email reminder before the event as well as business updates.

Register

Interested in recruiting at the job expo? Fill out this form and a recruitment advertising representative will be in touch.

Learn More

 

Who Will Be There

AdeccoAdvantage Home Care

BlueTarp FinancialBonney Staffing Co.

Catholic Charities MaineCasa, Inc

Community Care • Creative Work Systems

Express Employment Professionals • Fedex Express

Fiber Materials, IncHelical Solutions

MaineHealthMaineToday Media

MAS Community Health • Martin’s Point Health Care

Memic • Nouria Energy Corporation

Piper Shores • Port Resources

Prime Motor Group •  Purdue University Global

Spurwink ServicesSun Journal • Sweetser

Texas Instruments • Townsquare Media

Tyson Foods • U.S. Army

Volt • Walgreen’s Pharmacy

Presented by

Premiere Employers

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.