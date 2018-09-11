MaineJobs is a new job search platform that brings together listings from over 20 Maine publications. With unemployment at an all-time low, the MaineJobs Career Fair is a day for job seekers and employers to meet in real life and each learn more about the other.
Registration is not required, but you can RSVP and get an email reminder before the event as well as business updates.
Interested in recruiting at the job expo? Fill out this form and a recruitment advertising representative will be in touch.
Who Will Be There
Adecco • Advantage Home Care
BlueTarp Financial • Bonney Staffing Co.
Catholic Charities Maine • Casa, Inc
Community Care • Creative Work Systems
Express Employment Professionals • Fedex Express
Fiber Materials, Inc • Helical Solutions
MaineHealth • MaineToday Media
MAS Community Health • Martin’s Point Health Care
Memic • Nouria Energy Corporation
Piper Shores • Port Resources
Prime Motor Group • Purdue University Global
Spurwink Services • Sun Journal • Sweetser
Texas Instruments • Townsquare Media
Tyson Foods • U.S. Army
Volt • Walgreen’s Pharmacy
Presented by
Premiere Employers
