The Winslow Public Library will host the presentation “The Impact of Fake News” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at the library at 136 Halifax St.

A former journalist and retired executive, presenter Chet Lunner has a 360-degree perspective on fake news, the First Amendment, and an inside-the-Beltway view of the national government.

His talk is part of The World in Your Library program, a speaker series focused on current events, both local and international, sponsored by the Maine Humanities Council and the Margaret Chase Smith Foundation.

Lunner has been a Maine newspaper editor, Congressional chief of staff, 9/11 press secretary, homeland security intelligence officer, and staffer to four Cabinet secretaries. He worked with, or consulted for USA Today, U.S. Congress and the TSA and DHS.

For more information, contact Winslow Public Library at 872-1978, [email protected] or visit winslow-me.gov.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: