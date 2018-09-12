BATH — The Chocolate Church Arts Center will hold auditions for its holiday theatre production of “The Santa Diaries,” written by Laura Ambler and Mala Burt. Auditions are scheduled for 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, and 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, at the center at 804 Washington St.

Actors of various ages and experience levels are encouraged to audition. There also are many roles for children to be cast. For speaking roles, come prepared with a 90-second contemporary monologue. Also, be prepared to read from the script.

“The Santa Diaries” will be directed by Matthew Ambrosino and staged during the weekend of Dec. 13-16.

For more information, call 442-8455 or email [email protected].

