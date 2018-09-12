AUGUSTA — The artful legacy of four retired, or soon-to-be retiring, UMA faculty is on display through Sept. 27 at the Danforth Gallery in Jewett Hall, 46 University Drive, on the UMA Augusta campus.

Professors of art and architecture, Karen Adrienne, Jere DeWaters, Roger Richmond and Brooks Stoddard have brought their talents and dedication to UMA for years, according to a news release from Susan Bickford, gallery director. The show features the four faculty’s personal work, including printmaking, photography, stained glass, 3-D slideshows and archaeological digs.

Events scheduled to celebrate these faculty members include a series of Potluck Talks where the faculty members will discuss their artwork. Additionally, a dinner reception will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20. These events are hosted by the UMA Art Club, CAUSE (Community of Artists for UMA Social Empowerment), and are scheduled as follows:

CAUSE Potluck Talks in the Danforth Gallery: Karen Adrienne, Professor of Art, will discuss her printmaking from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept.18; and Roger Richmond, Professor Emeritus of Architecture, will present a 3-D slideshow from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25.

Retirement reception and dinner is set for Thursday, Sept. 20, in the Danforth Gallery. A public reception will begin at 5 p.m. and a sit-down dinner is set for 6 p.m. Tickets are required. At this event Brooks Stoddard, Professor of Art History, will discuss his archaeological digs and there will be brief presentations from all honorees of their work.

Tickets cost $20 for adults or $10 with a student ID. For tickets, visit UMABookstore.com.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: