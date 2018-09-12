HAMPDEN — Julia Reny scored five goals and had two assists to lead the Cony field hockey team to a 10-0 win over Hampden Academy in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference game Wednesday.

Kami Lambert had two goals and two assists, while Alexis Couverette (assist), Faith Leathers-Pouliot and Sierra Prebit added goals for the Rams (2-2) and Sophie Whitney had an assist.

Isabella Gould had eight saves for the Broncos (0-4).

WINSLOW 9, WATERVILLE 2: Bodhi Littlefield and Silver Clukey each scored hat tricks to lead the Black Raiders to a KVAC B win over the Purple Panthers in Winslow.

Wes Littlefield, Savannah Joler and Abby Wright added goals for Winslow (3-1).

Jennasea Hubbard scored both of Waterville’s (0-4) goals.

GARDINER 4, OCEANSIDE 0: Sarah Foust scored two goals to lead the Tigers to a KVAC B win over the Mariners in Rockland.

Madelin Walker and Jillian Bisson added goals for Gardiner (5-0).

Oceanside falls to 1-2.

DIRIGO 9, HALL-DALE 2: Mia Rollins had 28 saves for the Bulldogs in a Mountain Valley Conference loss to the Cougars in Farmingdale.

Avery Baker and Lexi Chartier each scored a goal for Hall-Dale (0-5).

Sophia Jacques had a hat trick for Dirigo (5-2).

OAK HILL 5, TELSTAR 0: Adelle Surette and Zoe Buteau each had two goals to pace the Oak Hill Raiders to a victory over Telstar in Wales.

Breanna St. Hilaire added a goal.

Desirae Dumais had two assists while Lexi Faucher also had an assist. Mackenzie Thibeault din’t have to make any saves for the Raiders (3-3).

Perry Morton made 30 saves for the Rebels (0-6).

GIRLS SOCCER

ERSKINE 3, OCEANSIDE 3: Down 3-0 at halftime, the Eagles fought back in the second half to tie the Mariners in Rockland.

Jordan Linscott, Morgan Presby and Haymanot Maynard each tallied goals for Erskine (2-2-1).

Abby Veilleux scored a hat trick for Oceanside (3-1-1). Raechel Joyce had 15 saves.

TRAIP 5, RICHMOND 1: Laura Brown had the lone score for the Bobcats (3-1), who fell in a game in Kittery.

Bre Vintinner had an assist for Richmond.

Lily Kemp had two goals for the Rangers (4-0), while Molly Sawtelle, Grace Robillard and Kathleen McPherson also had goals.

BOYS SOCCER

BREWER 3, WATERVILLE 2: Declan Murphy scored a goal, but it wasn’t enough for the Purple Panthers, who fell to the Witches in a KVAC B match in Waterville.

Jay Brock had a goal and an assist, while Adam Livshits added an assist for Waterville (2-3-0).

Gavin Carr, Trey Baker and Aaron Beaulieu scored goals for Brewer (3-1-0).

ERSKINE 5, OCEANSIDE 2: Sage Hapgood-Belanger had a hat trick to lead the Eagles (2-2-1) to the KVAC B victory in South China.

Travis Dow and Cam Johnson also had goals, while Dow and Sam York had assists. David McGraw made five saves for Erskine.

Koyla Philbrook scored for the Mariners (0-5) on the follow-up after McGraw stopped a penalty kick. Alec Sirois and Caleb Powell combined for six saves.

